Head coach Jason Smith leaving national high school basketball power Brewster Academy (N.H.)

In an offseason already brimming with coach movement, another big domino has fallen in the high school basketball ranks.

Longtime Brewster Academy (N.H.) head coach Jason Smith is leaving the program to take over as the head coach of the new Masters Academy International staff, according to Field of 68’s Jeff Goodman.

Smith has led the program in Wolfeboro for 26 years, first taking over the job in the summer of 2000. He built Brewster into one of the nation’s premier basketball factories in that time. Smith won seven national prep championships over those 2 1/2 decades and amassed more than 700 career victories. More than 200 of his players have earned NCAA Division 1 scholarships and 25 have reached the NBA. That list includes Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis and former Minnesota Timberwolves guard TJ Warren, among others.

Brewster Academy coach Jason Smith will be joining forces with another prep school legend, John Carroll, at the brand-new Masters Academy International, sources told @thefieldof68.



Smith, 52, who has more than 700 career wins, has won 7 New England Prep titles and 7 National… — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 17, 2026

At Masters International Academy, he’ll work for Northeast prep school legend John Carroll, who built Northfield Mount Hermon into the premier destination for players in New England.

“The commitment to building a culture that brings together academics, well-being, basketball development and elite competition is unlike anything seen in this country,” Smith said in a press release from the Academy. “At MAI, our administration, faculty and basketball staff will work collaboratively to provide every athlete the opportunity to grow, compete and reach their maximum potential.”

According to a story from the Boston Globe last fall, MAI has aspirations to be the “IMG Academy of the North.” The Ascenders programs routinely recruit some of the top high school football and basketball prospects — as well as other sports — to Bradenton, Florida.

This past season, Smith led Brewster to a 19-6 season, where they finished as a top-20 team nationally in the Rivals Composite High School Basketball Team Rankings. The Bobcats’ roster was loaded with talent, including 2028 top-20 prospect Michai White, top-75 2027 prospects Antonio Pemberton and Markus Kerr, as well as 2026 Seton Hall commit Darien Moore.

MAI is set to open for the fall 2026 semester in Stow, Massachusetts.