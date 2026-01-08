High School Basketball: No. 16 Montverde Academy rolls by IMG

MONTVERDE, Fla.- What started off as a competitive national high school boys basketball contest turned into a rout on Wednesday night at Montverde Academy.

The Eagles used a 27-point second quarter paired with strong third period to cruise past the visiting IMG Academy Ascenders, coming away with a 84-62 victory. With the win, Montverde Academy improves to 6-4 on the season as IMG Academy falls to 11-5, respectively.

Leading the way in the first half was 2027 four-star shooting guard Oneal Delancy, who scored 17 first half points for Eagles (6-4) and connected on 5 of 6 shots from 3-point land. Delancy finished the night scoring a game-high 21 points. 2026 four-star Joe Philon and 2027 four-star Derek Daniels paced the Eagles with 18 and 17 points.

Montverde Academy wouldn’t slow down in the third period as they added 23 points and entered the final quarter with a commanding 67-48 advantage.

There’s no rest for the weary as Montverde Academy is back at home on Friday night to host Villages Charter School, the No. 17 ranked team in the state of Florida.

