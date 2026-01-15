High school boys basketball game ends with 9-5 final score

A high school boys basketball game finished with a final score that equaled a combined 14 points total on Wednesday night.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Brad Everett, Johnsonburg Area (Pa.) defeated St Marys Area (Pa.) with a final score of 9-5. The state of Pennsylvania has been considering use of a shot clock for high school basketball, but in this case, shots were just not falling down for either the Flying Dutch or the Rams.

Boys basketball final score tonight from District 9:



Johnsonburg 9, St. Marys 5



2028 (hello, shot clock in PA!) can’t come soon enough. 🤪 — Brad Everett (@BREAL412) January 15, 2026

Before Wednesday night’s 9-point showing, the lowest scoring total of the season for Johnsonburg (9-4) was 33 and for St. Mary’s Area (5-7) was 30.

Johnsonburg came into the night averaging 47.3 points per game and St. Mary’s at 38 per contest, respectively. This is the third meeting, according to MaxPreps, between the two squads, with St. Mary’s Area winning the first game on Dec. 22, 42-35, and Johnsonburg taking the second, 37-30 on Dec. 29.

The two teams squared off twice during the 2024-25 season, with the Rams winning both contests over the Flying Dutch, 45-39 and 52-43.

Incredibly enough, the final score between Johnsonburg and St. Mary’s Area isn’t the lowest scoring high school boys basketball game by far. Back in Jan. 2015 in an Alabama high school boys basketball game, Bibb County (Ala.) defeated Brookwood (Ala.) by the final score of 2-0. Per USA Today Sports, only bucket of the night was scored on the game’s very first possession as Brandon Rutledge would score within the first several seconds of the contest.

