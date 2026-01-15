High School Boys Basketball: How to Watch Bass Pro Shop Tournament of Champions

The 2026 Bass Pro Shop Tournament of Champions tips off today at the Great Bank Southern Arena in Springfield, which features an impressive lineup of nationally ranked high school boys basketball teams heading to the Show Me State of Missouri. Bass Pro Shop Tournament of Champions welcomes an elite field of eight teams overall to this year’s event, featuring a star studded field of players to go along with the array of nationally ranked programs. We give you how to watch the Bass Pro Shop Tournament of Champions that starts this afternoon along with players to watch for throughout the three days of elite high school boys basketball taking place in the Midwest.

How to Watch 2026 Bass Pro Shop Tournament of Champions

Date: Thursday-Saturday, Jan. 15-17

Time: First game tips off today, 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri.

Livestream: Livestream event link

Players to Watch

The Principia School (MO)

4-star SG Quentin Coleman (No. 95, No. 5 MO) — Wake Forest signee

3-star C Sekou Cisse (No. 154, No. 6 MO)

3-star SG Gassim Toure (No. 163, No. 7 MO)

3-star PF Ben Akoro (No. 356, No. 12 MO)

Wheeler (Ga.)

4-star SG Colben Landrew (No. 25, No. 2 GA) — UConn signee

3-star PG Kevin Savage (No. 43, No. 7 GA)

3-star SF Jaron Saulsberry (No. 162, No. 8 GA) — Ole Miss signee

Bartlett (Tenn.)

4-star SF DJ Okoth (No. 9, No. 1 TN)

4-star SF Dylan Jones (No. 55, No. 1 TN)

Paul VI Catholic (Va.)

5-star SG Jordan Smith Jr. (No. 7, No. 1 VA) — Wake Forest signee

3-star CG Troy Tomlin (No. 219, No. 7 VA)

St. John Bosco (Calif.)

5-star SF Christian Collins (No. 14, No. 5 CA)

4-star SF Tajh Ariza (No. 18, No. 6 CA) — Oregon signee

Calvary Christian Academy (Fla.)

4-star SF Collin Paul (No. 106, No. 19 FL)

Logan-Rogersville (MO)

4-star SG Chase Branham (No. 40, No. 3 MO)

