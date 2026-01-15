High School Boys Basketball: How to Watch Hoophall Classic

The 2026 Hoophall Classic tips off tomorrow afternoon at Springfield College in Springfield, with once again another impressive lineup of nationally ranked high school boys basketball teams heading to the state of Massachusetts. Hoophall Classic will welcome over 45 teams overall to this year’s event, featuring a star studded field of players to go along with the array of nationally ranked programs. We give you ways to watch the Hoophall Classic that starts tomorrow along with players to watch for throughout the five days of elite high school boys basketball taking place in New England.

How to Watch 2025 Hoophall Classic

Date: Thursday-Tuesday, Jan. 15-19

Time: First game tips off tomorrow, 3 p.m. ET

Location: Springfield College in Springfield, Mass.

Livestream/TV Channel: BallerTV, ESPN2, ESPNU, NBA Network, NBA’s YouTube, League Ready.

2025 Hoophall Classic Players to Watch

Montverde Academy (Fla.)

4-star SF Lincoln Cosby (No. 8, No. 4 FL)

4-star PF Joe Philon (No. 50, No. 7 FL)

4-star PG Oneal Delancy (No. 46, No. 7 FL)

4-star SG Jayden Hodge (No. 76, No. 9 FL) — Northwestern signee

4-star SF Kevin Thomas (No. 86, No. 13 FL) — LSU signee

4-star PF Derek Daniels (No. 68, No. 11 FL)

3-star PG Dhani Miller (No. 193, No. 22 FL) — Kent State signee

3-star PF Malachi Booker (No. 147, No. 21 FL)

3-star PF Sebastien Ndour (No. 81, No. 7 FL)

3-star C Julius Kimani (No. 212, No. 29 FL)

3-star PG Javion Tyndale (No. 199, No. 27 FL)

Bella Vista College Preparatory School (Ariz.)

5-star PF Paul Osaruyi (No. 4, No. 1 AZ)

4-star PG Miles Sadler (No. 33, No. 2 AZ) — West Virginia signee

4-star SF Vaughn Karvala (No. 45, No. 6 AZ) — Indiana commit

3-star C Aliou Dioum (No. 129, No. 10 AZ) — West Virginia signee

3-star SF Lyris Robinson (No. 97, No. 7 AZ)

3-star SF Jalen White (No. 156, No. 22 AZ)

3-star SF Gildas Gimenez (No. 310, No. 15 AZ)

3-star SF Amari Upshaw (No. 209, No. 10 AZ)

Link Academy (MO)

5-star SF Tajh Ariza (No. 18, No. 1 MO) — Oregon signee

4-star C Ethan Taylor (No. 26, No. 2 MO) — Michigan State signee

4-star PG Davion Thompson (No. 22, No. 1 MO)

4-star SF Luca Foster (No. 42, No. 3 MO) — Gonzaga signee

4-star PG Carlos Medlock Jr. (No. 64, No. 4 MO) — Michigan State signee

4-star PF Tristan Reed (No. 68, No. 5 MO)

4-star PF Cameron Barnes (No. 64, No. 4 MO)

4-star SF Trent Perry (No. 101, No. 7 MO) — Kansas signee

3-star PG Keonte Greybear (No. 160, No. 8 MO)

Dynamic Prep (TX)

5-star PF Marcus Spears Jr. (No. 6, No. 1 TX)

4-star SG Austin Goosby (No. 27, No. 2 TX) — Texas commit

4-star SG Dakari Spear (No. 60, No. 6 TX) — Texas Tech signee

3-star SF Seven Spurlock (No. 175, No. 11 TX) — Arizona State commit

3-star C David Baliraine (No. 131, No. 10 TX)

3-star PF Phoenix Woodson (No. 286, No. 20 TX)

3-star SG Avery Huston (No. 173, No. 14 TX)

SPIRE Academy (OH)

4-star CG King Gibson (No. 11, No. 1 OH)

4-star SF Alex Constanza (No. 19, No. 2 OH) — Georgetown signee

4-star SF Jaylan Mitchell (No. 28, No. 2 OH)

4-star SF Tarris Bouie (No. 54, No. 4 OH) — Alabama commit

4-star SG Aiden Derkack (No. 67, No. 5 OH) — Providence commit

4-star PF Collin Ross (No. 94, No. 6 OH) — Virginia Commonwealth signee

4-star PG Darrell Davis (No. 95, No. 3 OH)

3-star PF Anthony Goring (No. 155, No. 10 OH)

Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.)

5-star PG Dylan Mingo (No. 4, No. 1 NY)

5-star SF Moussa Kamissoko (No. 3, No. 1 NY)

4-star SG Kayden Allen (No. 57, No. 5 NY) — Cincinnati signee

3-star PF TJ Crumble (No. 151, No. 8 NY) — North Texas commit

3-star PG Jamaal McKnight (No. 128, No. 4 NY)

3-star PF Abraham Taiwo (No. 71, No. 2 NY)

3-star SF Maxx Tjongondjoza (No. 78, No. 3 NY)

Prolific Prep (Fla.)

5-star SF Bruce Branch III (No. 2, No. 1 CA)

5-star SF Caleb Holt (No. 3, No. 2 CA)

4-star PG Nasir Anderson (No. 6, No. 1 CA)

4-star PF Davion Adkins (No. 36, No. 8 CA) — Kansas signee

4-star PF Alex Smith (No. 108, No. 11 CA) — Ohio State signee

3-star PF MJ Madison (No. 156, No. 22 CA)

3-star PG Rajan Roberts (No. 291, No. 33 CA) — Valpo commit

Brewster Academy (N.H.)

4-star PG Michai White (No. 16, No. 1 NH)

4-star SF Markus Kerr (No. 61, No. 1 NH)

3-star PG Darien Moore (No. 138, No. 1 NH) — Seton Hall

3-star SG Antonio Pemberton (No. 83, No. 2 NH)

3-star SG Tayden Langdon (No. 152, No. 3 NH)

3-star SF Mark Burns (No. 177, No. 4 NH)

Bishop McNamara (Md.)

4-star SF Qayden Samuels (No. 23, No. 2 MD)

4-star PF Brandon Woodard (No. 37, No. 2 MD)

3-star SG Prince-Alexander Moody (No. 133, No. 5 MD) — Indiana signee

3-star SG Kirby Duran (No. 158, No. 5 MD)

3-star C Jahmai Drayton (No. 171, No. 6 MD)

3-star PF Jayden Mills (No. 218, No. 10 MD)

Columbus (Fla.)

4-star SF Caleb Gaskins (No. 11, No. 1 FL) — Miami commit

4-star SF Jaxon Richardson (No. 22, No. 3 FL)

4-star SG Felipe Quinones (No. 77, No. 10 FL) — FAU commit

4-star CG Cello Jackson (No. 145, No. 20 FL) — Middle Tennessee commit

3-star SF Jordan Fisher (No. 91, No. 8 FL)

Oak Hill Academy (Va.)

4-star SG LJ Smith (No. 26, No. 1 VA) — Ohio State commit

4-star SF Ethan Mgbako (No. 73, No. 5 VA) — Vanderbilt commit

3-star PG Donovan Williams (No. 158, No. 8 VA) — UCF commit

3-star SF Korie Corbett (No. 172, No. 10 VA)

3-star SF Janon Singh (No. 139, No. 5 VA)

Southeastern Prep (Fla.)

5-star+ PF C.J. Rosser (No. 1, No. 1 FL)

5-star C Obinna Ekezie Jr. (No. 2, No. 2 FL)

4-star PG Beckham Black (No. 13, No. 5 FL)

4-star SF Griffin Starks (No. 88, No. 15 FL)

3-star SF Marri Wesley (No. 108, No. 19 FL)

Sierra Canyon (Calif.)

5-star+ CG Brandon McCoy (No. 8, No. 3 CA)

4-star SF Maximo Adams (No. 21, No. 6 CA) — North Carolina commit

4-star SF Brannon Martinsen (No. 152, No. 19 CA)

3-star SG Jordan Mize (No. 60, No. 5 CA)

The Newman School (Mass.)

5-star PF Quinn Costello (No. 40, No. 1 MA) — Michigan signee

4-star PG Lucas Morillo (No. 52, No. 2 MA) — Illinois commit

Mater Dei (Calif.)

4-star PF Evan Willis (No. 17, No. 2 CA)

3-star SG Luke Barnett (No. 120, No. 14 CA) — Kansas signee

Millennium (Ariz.)

4-star SG Adan Diggs (No. 5, No. 1 AZ)

4-star SF Cameron Holmes (No. 39, No. 3 AZ) — Arizona signee

Paul VI Catholic (Va.)

5-star SG Jordan Smith Jr. (No. 7, No. 1 VA) — Wake Forest signee

3-star CG Troy Tomlin (No. 219, No. 7 VA)

St. John Bosco (Calif.)

5-star SF Christian Collins (No. 14, No. 5 CA)

4-star SF Tajh Ariza (No. 18, No. 6 CA) — Oregon signee

Notre Dame (CT)

4-star SG Abdou Toure (No. 34, No. 1 CT)

Christ The King Regional (N.Y.)

3-star PG Skye Ragoo (No. 119, No. 4 NY)

Bergen Catholic (N.J.)

4-star SF Julius Avent (No. 85, No. 2 NJ) — Michigan State signee

Rainier Beach (Wash.)

5-star+ SF Tyran Stokes (No. 1, No. 1 WA) — Michigan State signee

