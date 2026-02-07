High School Boys Basketball: Montverde Academy tops No. 1 SPIRE Academy

When Steve Turner arrived at Montverde Academy (Fla.) to take over for Kevin Boyle, who had left Florida to become the next SPIRE Academy (OH) head coach, questions arose of if the Eagles could remain amongst the best in the nation.

On Friday night, Turner’s Eagles answered the bell and coincidentally enough, against Boyle’s squad. Montverde Academy was able to dominate the paint, scoring 34 points en route to a 66-52 upset victory over SPIRE Academy at the Dr. Pepper Classic.

How did No. 6 @MVABasketball pull off the 66-52 upset win over No. 1 @SPIREHoops at the Dr. Pepper Classic on Friday?



✅34 points in the 🎨

✅26 second-chance points

✅Held SPIRE to 21.1% from three#EYBLScholastic pic.twitter.com/hDsZI8ejMC — EliteYouthBasketball (@NikeEYB) February 7, 2026

Between owning the paint, hustle points and closing out on 3-point attempts, Turner’s ball club did all the little things one would expect a team to do if they were looking to upend the country’s No. 1 ranked squad.

Montverde Academy as a team grabbed 34 rebounds, which helped lead to the 26 second-chance opportunity points in the process. Defensively the Eagles were stout as they held SPIRE to 21 percent from downtown on 3-pointers.

Leading the way in scoring on the night was Kent State point guard commitment Dhani Miller, who scored 21 points and 12 rebounds. Also contributing in the win for the Eagles was 2027 four-star shooting guard Oneal Delancy (19 points, seven rebounds) and 2026 four-star power forward Joe Philon (13 points, seven rebounds).

Georgetown signee Alex Constanza paced SPIRE with a team-high 20 points and three rebounds.

The Eagles, the No. 9 ranked team according to the latest National 2025 High School Boys Basketball Massey Rankings, closes out the regular season with games against Boyd-Buchanan and Brewster Academy, respectively.

More about Montverde Academy

Montverde Academy, located in Montverde, Florida, is a private, co-educational school renowned for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and diverse extracurricular programs. The academy offers a range of AP and honors courses, preparing students for higher education and future careers. Montverde’s athletic teams are highly competitive, often achieving regional and national recognition. Emphasizing leadership, personal development, and community service, the school ensures students are well-prepared for future success.

