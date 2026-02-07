High School Boys Basketball: No. 12 Prolific Prep edges IMG Academy

BRADENTON, Fla.- The last time No. 12 nationally ranked Prolific Prep (23-3) took to the floor was against No. 3 Dynamic Prep (TX), resulting in a 78-66 loss, just the third defeat the Crew had face this 2025-26 season.

On Saturday afternoon, Prolific Prep got back on track on the road against in-state foe IMG Academy as the Crew got a clutch late 3-pointer from 2025 five-star point guard Nasir Anderson as they edged out the Ascenders, 58-56.

Prolific Prep (24-3) entered the day as the No. 12 ranked team via the latest National 2025 High School Boys Basketball Massey Rankings and the Crew’s only other three losses on the season had come against the likes of national powers Dynamic Prep, Tennessee Collegiate Academy and Montverde Academy, respectively.

IMG Academy (20-11), the country’s No. 29 ranked team via Massey, came to within 32-30 midway in the third quarter when Tennessee signee Ralph Scott climbed the ladder on a dunk.

The Ascenders took their first lead of the afternoon when 7-foot center Maxime Meyer (Duke signee) scored on a short jumper.

