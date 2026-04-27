High School Boys Basketball: Pat Massaroni to remain Archbishop Stepinac (NY) head coach

Coming off one of the most successful seasons in boys basketball program history, White Plains (NY) Archbishop Stepinac head coach Pat Massaroni was linked as a possible finalist candidate for the vacant Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy job. According to a report, Massaroni won’t be leaving the Empire State for Florida anytime soon.

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According to GameDay One’s Kevin Devaney Jr. on Monday morning, Archbishop Stepinac president Father Thomas Collins informed those within the community that Massaroni, an alma mater of the Crusaders, that he will remain with the basketball program moving forward. Massaroni, who informed the players of his decision per the report, has totaled over 200 wins at his alma mater and won five New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association (NYSCHSAA) championships.

Pat Massaroni will NOT be leaving Archbishop Stepinac.



Confirmed this morning that Stepinac President Father Thomas Collins informed the community Massaroni will remain the boys basketball coach at the school after reports he was a finalist for the prestigious IMG Academy in… — Kevin Devaney Jr. (@KDJmedia1) April 27, 2026

This past season, Massaroni led a groundbreaking season at Archbishop Stepinac, guiding the Crusaders to the Chipotle Nationals and finishing with a 26-5 record overall. With the kind of talent Massaroni had this past season and will likely have back, the Crusaders should remain one of the nation’s best programs heading into the 2026-27 campaign.

The Crusaders are slated to return 2027 four-star shooting guard Joshua Rivera, but the team will graduate USC signees Adonis Ratliff and Darius Ratliff along with Jasiah Jervis (Michigan State signee), Hassan Koureissi (Fordham signee), respectively.

According to the final Rivals National 2025 High School Boys Basketball Composite Rankings, Archbishop Stepinac finished as the country’s No. 4 ranked team.

More about Archbishop Stepinac

“Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains, New York, offers a dynamic athletic program featuring sports like basketball, football, and track. The school focuses on nurturing both athletic and academic success, providing students with opportunities to excel in a range of sports. With dedicated coaching, modern facilities, and a commitment to student-athlete development, Archbishop Stepinac aims to foster teamwork, discipline, and leadership among its athletes while maintaining a strong academic foundation.”

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