High School Boys Basketball: Paul VI Catholic (Va.) bests Bishop McNamara (Md.) in top-five clash

Forestville, Md. hosted the most high-profile high school boys basketball game in the nation on Tuesday evening as Paul VI Catholic (Va.) travelled to take on Bishop McNamara (Md.). From the jump, PVI showed that it was up for the task.

The Panthers built multiple double-digit leads, smothered McNamara’s defense and eventually pulled away for an impressive 74-57 road win.

To no surprise, it was five-star shooting guard Jordan Smith Jr. that dominated for PVI. The uncommitted senior dropped 27 points, while junior forward Matthew Mena flanked with 17. McNamara was paced by Indiana shooting guard signee Prince Alexander-Moody, who dropped 19 in the losing effort.

The programs entered Tuesday night as the No. 3 (PVI) and No. 4 (McNamara) teams in the nation, according to the Rivals Composite Rankings. McNamara was once again without star senior small forward Qayden Samuels, the nation’s No. 23 overall prospect, who was in a boot.

PVI built an early lead, which grew as big as a dozen in the second quarter. McNamara snagged some momentum heading into halftime and managed to trim the deficit to just two. The Panthers led 36-34 at the break and Smith Jr. led the way with 13 points.

The Mustangs couldn’t keep the momentum going in the second half, as PVI continued to assert itself. Mena, an unranked junior forward, kept knocking down shots while Smith Jr. headed the attack and fed his teammates.

Smith and Co. led by a dozen at the end of the third quarter and cruised to the end.

PVI has already built a notable résumé, with McNamara its latest ranked victory. The Panthers have also taken down Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.), Calvary Christian Academy (Fla.), Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) and St. John’s (D.C.). Its lone loss came in overtime against top-25 Prolific Prep (Fla.).

McNamara is of course not at its best without Samuels on the floor. The Mustangs have played an incredibly tough schedule, losing to the likes of IMG Academy (Fla.), Prolific Prep, Wheeler (Ga.) and top-ranked Link Academy (Mo.). Their best win came back in December over No. 6 Sierra Canyon (Calif.).

