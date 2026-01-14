High school boys basketball player scores 100 points in 3 quarters

For the first time in Arizona high school boys basketball history, a player has reached the century mark when it pertains to points.

According to the Arizona Republic’s Richard Obert, Maryvale (Ariz.) shooting guard Adrian Stubbs scored 100 points in the Panthers’ 109-25 win over Kofa on Tuesday night. What made the performance even more incredible, per the report, was the fact that Stubbs completed the feat in a matter of three quarters, scoring 70 first-half points and adding 30 in the third period.

“He went insane,” Maryvale head coach Jeremy Smith said via the Arizona Republic. “What he did in the first half was special. We left him in. It was incredible.”

“His will to win and fight and grit are second to none. He’s got a lot of people backing him, wanting the best for him. He’s a gamer. Before the season started, we had team goals. And we have individual goals. One of his individual goals was to beat Nico Mannion’s record of 57.”

Stubbs could’ve had more if free throws went in for him in the first half as the shooting guard missed four. All in all, most of Stubbs’ buckets came surprisingly from mid-range as the guard, who has offers from Dallas Baptist University and Embry-Riddle University, made only six three-pointers.

The senior broke George McCormick of Fredonia previous 60-year old state record of 75 points that had stood since the 1965-66 campaign. Stubbs was just five points short of tying the record by halftime.

