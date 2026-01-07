The high school boys basketball scene saw a surprising result with the No. 14 nationally ranked Columbus Explorers being upset by a neighboring South Florida school.

In Florida high school boys basketball action on Tuesday night, the St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders went on the road down to Miami and upset the Explorers in a 62-52 decision. The Raiders won last year’s Class 6A state championship while the Explorers were the Class 7A champions, respectively.

Final score Columbus 52 Aquinas 62. Columbus record 12-4. pic.twitter.com/DDZzSXKFbO — CCNN Live (@CCNNLive) January 7, 2026

In the battle between two 2024-25 state championship squads, it was the Raiders for most of the contest being in full control behind a strong night from junior guard Clarence Westbrook Jr.

Westbrook Jr. led the way for the Raiders as the junior scored a team-high 17 points and fellow teammate Nate Accius came down with eight rebounds in the victory.

Columbus (12-4) held the early 13-11 advantage, but from there it would be St. Thomas Aquinas holding the lead for the majority of the night. The Raiders held a 31-26 lead at halftime, continuing to build on their lead in the second half.

The Explorers will look to bounce back on Friday night against Stranahan as the Raiders are back in high school boys basketball action tonight versus Blanche Ely, respectively.

More about St. Thomas Aquinas High School

St. Thomas Aquinas High School, located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is a prestigious Catholic college preparatory school known for its rigorous academics, exceptional athletics, and strong emphasis on spiritual growth. Offering a wide range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education. Its athletic teams are frequently state champions, enhancing school spirit and pride. The school focuses on leadership, community service, and personal development, ensuring well-rounded, future-ready graduates.

How to Follow Florida High School Boys Basketball

For Florida high school boys basketball fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Sunshine State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the high school hops action throughout the season. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the hardwood excitement across the state.