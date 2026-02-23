High School edition of 'Red River Rivalry' to be played at Cotton Bowl

There’s the college edition of the famous ‘Red River Rivalry’ and now there will be a high school version of it taking place in 2026.

Oh and it won’t just be played at any ole venue as the matchup between Texas powerhouse Southlake Carroll (TX) and Jenks (OK), the No. 2 ranked team in the state of Oklahoma for the 2025 season, will be played at a legendary stadium.

Jenks and Southlake Carroll have both posted information regarding the 2026 matchup between the two storied programs as the two will square off at the Cotton Bowl on Aug. 28.

🏈🔥



Two powerhouse programs.

One iconic stadium.

Week Zero under the lights.



The Jenks Trojans are headed to the Cotton Bowl to take on the Southlake Carroll Dragons, August 28, 2026! pic.twitter.com/hjFGTpeG4f — JenksTrojanFootball (@JenksFootball) February 22, 2026

Cotton Bowl is one of the Lone Star State’s most historic venues for football, with the stadium first being opened in the 1930s and can seat upwards of 92,000 spectators. The venue already serves host to the Red River Rivalry college game between Texas-Oklahoma and now will serve Southlake Carroll-Jenks on the high school circuit.

The Dragons have already officially promoted defensive coordinator Lee Munn to the position of head football coach. Munn spent the last eight years on the Southlake Carroll coaching staff as the Dragons’ defensive coordinator.

Munn takes over for longtime Dragons’ head coach Riley Dodge, who left last month to take an assistant coaching position at SMU. Dodge led the Dragons to a 14-1 record this past 2025 season and reaching the UIL Class 6A, Division II state semifinals.

The Dragons ended this past season with a 14-1 record and finishing ranked No. 4 in the final 2025 Texas High School Football Massey Rankings.

Jenks is coming off another strong campaign as the Trojans finished 10-2 last season and reaching the Oklahoma Class 6A-I state semifinals, falling to finalist Owasso, 39-36.

The Trojans have a number of key returners slated to be back this fall, including 2027 three-star offensive tackle Odaefe Oruru, safety Kailib Dillard, tight end Braxton Daniel and 2029 offensive lineman Jamison Mobley.

With the wide popularity of the college version of the Red River Rivalry, it was only fitting to see high school officials taking advantage of doing one as well.

