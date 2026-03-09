High School Football: DeSoto (TX), St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) to face off in 2026

Every year the St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) football team is chasing after national and state championships, but to do that, the Raiders annually put together one of the toughest schedules in the country.

Come 2026, it won’t be any different as the Raiders chase after a potential state-record 18th title, eighth in a row, and the ever elusive, mythical national championship and they’ll start that journey at the Broward County High School Football Showcase.

The showcase made the eighth matchup officially, official with nationally ranked St. Thomas Aquinas play DeSoto (TX), the No. 1 team according to the final Texas 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings, during the 2026 season.

It’s history making as well as many around the world of Florida high school football cannot recall the last time a Texas team made their way down to the Sunshine State for a game.

DeSoto is coming off winning the 2025 UIL Class 6A, Division II state championship after defeating C.E. King, 55-27. Though the Eagles graduate USC signee Boobie Feaster, DeSoto does bring back 2027 four-star defensive lineman K’Adrian Redmond (Texas Tech commit), three-star EDGE D.J. Rumph and three-star running back SaRod Baker, who rushed for 3,081 yards and scored 41 touchdowns last season.

St. Thomas Aquinas remains one of the nation’s top high school football programs and have the talent to back it up, with the Raiders slated to return 2027 5-Star Plus offensive lineman Mark Matthews, four-star wide receiver Julius Jones (58 catches, 876 yards) and four-star safety Zayden Gamble (65 tackles, three interceptions).

The Raiders went 14-1 last season, winning its 17th state championship, finishing No. 8 nationally and No. 2 in the state, per the final Florida 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

