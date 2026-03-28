High School Football: East St. Louis (IL) football unveils 2026 slate

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is Illinois, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

East St. Louis (IL) became the next team out of the state of Illinois to announce their schedule for the upcoming 2026 season, with plenty of notable contests standing out. The game that stands out the most out of the entire East St. Louis’ 2026 slate is that of the Broward County Classic High School Football Showcase matchup against FHSAA Class 4A state champion American Heritage (Fla.).

Another game that really catches Illinois high school football’s eye is that of a season opening tilt against Mount Carmel, which finished 15-0 and as the state’s No. 1 team from 2025, on Aug. 22.

The full East St. Louis 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.

Aug. 22 – Mount Carmel

Aug. 28 – at American Heritage (Fla.)

Sep. 4 – Gainesville (Ga.)

Sep. 11 – O’Fallon

Sep. 18 – Belleville-East

Sep. 25 – at Edwardsville

Oct. 2 – at Belleville-West

Oct. 9 – Alton

Oct. 16 – at Naperville North

The Flyers’ talented crew will be led by 2027 four-star running back Myson Johnson-Cook, who is the No. 1 ranked player in Illinois and No. 3 at his position, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. East St. Louis finished the 2025 season as the No. 3 ranked team, per the final Illinois 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about East St. Louis High School

East St. Louis High School, located in East St. Louis, Illinois, is a notable public school known for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and active extracurricular programs. Offering a range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. East St. Louis’s athletic teams are highly successful, frequently achieving regional and state recognition. Emphasizing leadership, community involvement, and personal growth, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.

For Illinois high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Prairie State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Illinois high school football excitement across the state.