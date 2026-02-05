High School Football: North Shore (TX), John Curtis (LA) reportedly to face off in 2026

According to VYPE Magazine, the best of Texas and Louisiana will clash at Navarre Stadium on the campus of McNeese State University this fall high school football season.

Per the Texas-based magazine, 2025 UIL Class 6A, Division I state champion North Shore (TX) will reportedly travel to the Pelican State to face off against John Curtis (La.), the second ranked team according to the final Louisiana 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

When it comes to mega matchups down in the Lone Star State, this is the first of many that are expected for the 2026 high school football season. North Shore knocked off Duncanville for the 6A-I title and have the talent to do so once again.

Last season, the Mustangs didn’t play a single out-of-state opponent, but there seems to be a slight change in thinking for teams out of Texas this scheduling cycle as programs are taking a different stance. Southlake Carroll will face Oklahoma’s Jenks to open the 2026 campaign, marking an open mind to taking on opponents in neighboring states.

The Mustangs went 14-2 last season and finished as the state’s No. 4 ranked team, according to the final Texas 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

