High School Football: St. Joseph's Prep (Pa.) to play at Brentwood Academy (Tenn.) in 2026

The 2026 high school football season will feature a slew of big-time national matchups early on in the season. Another was announced on Thursday.

St. Joseph’s Prep, consistently one of the top programs in Pennsylvania, will head down to Tennessee to square off against Brentwood Academy on Sept. 4. The Eagles revealed their entire schedule on Thursday afternoon.

Brentwood is coming off another impressive season in 2025, as it finished 12-1, falling to Baylor School in the 3A-Division II state title game. The Eagles finished as the No. 4 team in Tennessee, per the Rivals Composite Rankings.

They’ll certainly be a favorite to get back to the state title game in 2026. Three ranked prospects entering their senior seasons will lead the pack: Four-star wide receiver Kesean Bowman, four-star linebacker Kenneth Simon II and three-star cornerback Romel Koon. Bowman is a top-50 recruit nationally and one of the nation’s top pass-catchers.

St. Joseph’s Prep played another Northeastern gauntlet and checked in at 5-5 last fall. They finished strong after an 0-3 start that includes losses to American Heritage (Fla.), DeMatha Catholic (Md.) and St. Frances Academy (Md.), three of the best teams in the nation in 2025. The Hawks still ranked No. 88 nationally and No. 2 in the Keystone State.

The Hawks’ roster will be just as loaded. With three-star quarterback Charlie Foulke under center, superstar four-star wide receiver Jett Harrison, the son of Marvin Harrison, is one of the best overall prospects in the 2028 cycle, currently ranking No. 5 nationally. Four-star linebacker Brandon Lockley Jr. will be a top dog on the defensive side of the ball.

