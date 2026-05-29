The nation’s 2025-2026 Player of the Year for high school girls flag football is transferring ahead of her season, according to a report.

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2027 quarterback Makena Cook confirmed that she was leaving Orange Lutheran (Calif.) for Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon for her senior campaign. Cook was recently named the Rivals’ 2025-2026 high school girls flag football Player of the Year.

“I am super grateful for (former Orange Lutheran flag football coaches) Rod and Kristen Sherman,” Cook said in the report. “They have had the biggest influence on me and my development both on and off the field. Before I started playing for them, I really had not played very much quarterback. I only played receiver and safety for the national team, so all of my quarterback development came from them.”

Cook owns the distinct honor of being the first girls flag football player to ever receive the sport’s first Division I P4 overture, receiving an offer from Nebraska.

Now the new Trailblazers’ signal caller, who is already committed to Georgia for soccer, changes the landscape for high school girls flag football in the state of California with her transfer.

Coming off a incredible 2025 season for the Lancers and put up some eye-popping numbers which to Cook being recognized as the national Player of the Year award. The quarterback ended the 2025 campaign throwing for an eye-popping 7,083 yards and 112 touchdowns for the Lancers and also added 313 and three scores on the ground.

It has been a tough off-season for Orange Lutheran’s girls flag football team as Kristen Sherman stepped down as the Lancers’ head girls flag coach and joined Cal Poly’s program alongside her husband, Rod Sherman, as an assistant coach.

More about Sierra Canyon High School

Sierra Canyon School, located in Chatsworth, California, is a prestigious private institution known for its academic excellence, strong athletics, and vibrant extracurricular programs. With a diverse range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future success. Sierra Canyon’s athletic teams are highly competitive, frequently achieving state-level success. Emphasizing leadership, community service, and personal growth, the school fosters well-rounded students ready for future challenges.