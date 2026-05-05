High School Softball: Alabama squads combine for 89 total runs

Scoring runs in high school softball can come at a premium and on Monday night in a contest between Uniontown (AL) Robert C. Hatch and Thomaston (AL) Amelia L. Johnson, the two schools nearly came within distance of breaking a national record.

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According to MaxPreps, Amelia L. Johnson defeated Robert C. Hatch by the final score of 55-34. The game fell just 10 runs short of tying the new national record of 99 set by Southwood (La.) and Huntington (La.) last month.

Verified by MaxPreps data, the Cowboys and Raiders combined for a national record 99 total runs as Southwood defeated Huntington, 54-45. The previous high school softball record, per MaxPreps, was between Cuyama Valley (Calif.) and Coast Union (Calif.) back in 2011 when the two teams had combined for 95 runs. Hatch-Johnson was dangerously close to resetting the national record for a second time this season.

The high school softball game that set a national record only featured 21 combined hits by the two teams, which equaled out to the near 100 runs scored on the evening. Per the reports, 575 pitches were thrown and 62 batters were hit by a pitch. Southwood senior Addyson Patterson had the performance of the night, driving in a game-high 14 runs.

Cowboys’ pitcher Sa’Derrica Lars pitched the entire seven innings for Southwood, throwing a mind-boggling 296 pitches, striking out 11 and walking 21 batters.

More about Robert C. Hatch High School

Robert C. Hatch High School, located in Uniontown, Alabama, is known for its dedication to student development and community involvement within Perry County. With a small enrollment of around 128 students, the school plays a vital role in the local area. Its mascot, the Bobcat, represents the school in athletic competitions, especially in football, basketball, baseball, softball, and volleyball. The school’s teams, sometimes referred to as the RCH Bobcats, have a rich sports history, with particular pride in the boys’ basketball program, which has secured multiple state titles over the years.