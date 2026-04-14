High School Softball: Louisiana teams combine for national record 99 runs in game

When Southwood (La.) and Huntington (La.) took to the circle last week in a non-district high school softball tilt, those on hand witnessed a national record take place that Thursday night.

According to multiple reports, verified by MaxPreps data, the Cowboys and Raiders combined for a national record 99 total runs as Southwood defeated Huntington, 54-45. The previous high school softball record, per MaxPreps, was between Cuyama Valley (Calif.) and Coast Union (Calif.) back in 2011 when the two teams had combined for 95 runs.

“It was a long game for both sides and to be able to come out on top of it was definitely a proud moment,” Southwood head coach Ashley Albright said to the Shreveport-Bossier City Advocate. “So many of my kids don’t pick up a ball until they get to high school. For them to be able to string together a rally — the experience is a huge deal for them. I can’t be more proud of them and the five-plus hours that they put into it.”

Amazingly, the high school softball game only featured 21 combined hits by the two teams, which equaled out to the near 100 runs scored on the evening. Per the reports, 575 pitches were thrown and 62 batters were hit by a pitch. Southwood senior Addyson Patterson had the performance of the night, driving in a game-high 14 runs.

Cowboys’ pitcher Sa’Derrica Lars pitched the entire seven innings for Southwood, throwing a mind-boggling 296 pitches, striking out 11 and walking 21 batters. Southwood is currently 4-14 on the season, while Huntington sits at 1-11, respectively.

More about Southwood High School

Southwood High School, located in Shreveport, Louisiana, was established in 1970. It serves as a part of Caddo Parish Public Schools, providing education and extracurricular activities designed to promote lifelong learning and responsible citizenship. Known for its strong athletics program, the school competes in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA). Southwood emphasizes equity, community, and the development of each student’s maximum potential.