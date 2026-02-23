High School Softball: Montverde Academy to be a tighter knit group in 2026

Going 27-3 for most high school softball programs is a pretty successful season, but for the country’s No. 3 nationally ranked Montverde Academy Eagles (Fla.) it wasn’t quite up to par.

Though the program is young compared to others around the state, with the Eagles having been a member of the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) since 2012, Montverde Academy has had a sizable amount of success in less than two decades in the league.

The Eagles won the 2024 Class 3A state championship, but fell short of that goal in 2025 as one of the nation’s top high school softball programs. A season opening 4-0 victory over Clearwater Calvary Christian, the very team that came away winning it all in 3A last year, certainly validated that Montverde Academy will be back in not only the state championship conversation, but national once as well.

“That’s the goal, obviously, is the state championship, and we have the team to do it,” Montverde Academy head coach Kahley Armstrong said to Rivals. “I think we’re small this year, so we’re facing a little bit of adversity with things that have gone on, but I think our team is stronger than it has been before. Just the chip on our shoulder that the girls are playing with, it’s just fun to watch. They’re fun to be around.”

Armstrong has to be happy with the talent that’s back as the Eagles will have no shortage of it, especially in the circle this spring as Montverde Academy returns the pitching tandem of senior Nevaeh Williams, who is committed to Ole Miss. Armstrong likely points to some of the adversity the team has gone through with some talent transferring out, with sophomore La’Breah Sands heading to IMG Academy’s first year program.

Despite Sands going elsewhere for her sophomore year and beyond, the Eagles are still as good as anyone in the state of Florida and nationally. Armstrong added that though expectations are always high for Montverde Academy, the Eagles remain grounded on winning games and playing together as a team.

“They have so much energy out there,” Armstrong added. “They’re wanting to play for each other, not for themselves. So I think that’s what’s separating us at this point.”

They don’t feel like any of that pressure. I think they have that type of confidence, but I don’t think it’s putting much pressure on them. The coaches are not putting pressure on that. I think we’re just wanting to win. We’re wanting to go out there, play as a team, and come out with wins. We have the talent to do it.”

The talent that’s littered across the roster goes deeper than what Montverde Academy features in the circle as the Eagles also have a host of other seniors that are expected to have big seasons, including infielder Audrey Vivino, utility Colby Reish and centerfielder Addison Poe, who is committed to UCF.

Williams opened up the season for the Eagles with an impressive one-hit shutout of a nationally ranked Calvary Christian squad that won it all in 2025 and if there’s any difference about this version of Montverde, it’s they have a belief in themselves to be an all-around more together team compared to last spring.

“I feel like this team is just so much more tight-knit, and we all are so close, and we’re like sisters to each other,” Williams said to Rivals. “So this year, it’s not just about talent. It’s about just being there for each other like they’re like my sisters.”

More about Montverde Academy

Montverde Academy, located in Montverde, Florida, is a private, co-educational school renowned for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and diverse extracurricular programs. The academy offers a range of AP and honors courses, preparing students for higher education and future careers. Montverde’s athletic teams are highly competitive, often achieving regional and national recognition. Emphasizing leadership, personal development, and community service, the school ensures students are well-prepared for future success.