High School Softball: Montverde Academy tops Calvary Christian
CLEARWATER, Fla.- Both Montverde Academy (Fla.) and Clearwater Calvary Christian (Fla.) were both teams that last season competed for the FHSAA’s Class 2A state championship, with the latter coming away with the title in the end.
On Tuesday night, the No. 3 ranked Eagles showed why they’re one of the country’s top ranked teams, getting a superb pitching performance from senior ace pitcher Nevaeh Williams in a 4-0 victory over the No. 20 Warriors. For Montverde Academy, they improved to 2-0 on the season and have yet to give up a run through two games.
Williams was terrific throughout the evening for Montverde Academy as the right-handed pitcher struck out more than 10 batters and yielded just one hit. Though Calvary Christian (0-1) had their chances, they couldn’t capitalize against Montverde Academy.
The Eagles (2-0) got on the board in the top of the third inning when junior Audrey Vivino scored on a double by senior shortstop Colby Reish, to give Montverde Academy a 1-0 lead. That’s all Williams needed, but the senior would get some additional run support in the fourth inning on a Cali Flowers score and then senior outfielder Addison Poe would blast a solo homer in the top of the fifth inning.
Montverde Academy would tag on another run in the top of seventh for good measure as Williams finished a complete game in the bottom half of the frame.
