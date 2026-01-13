High school suspends football program after being outscored 523-0 in 2025

A North Carolina high school on Tuesday confirmed their plans to suspend their varsity football team in attempt to rebuild the program, according to a FOX 8 report.

Per the report, High Point Central (N.C.) will be taking the 2026 season to focus on fielding a junior varsity team in hopes of bringing back the varsity at a later point.

“We are taking a one year pause and will be rebuilding with our junior varsity team,” High Point Central principal Mike Hettenbach said via the report.

High Point Central has struggled over the last several years, with the last time the Bison boasting a winning record coming back in 2014 when the program went 9-4. Since then, High Point Central has posted 11 straight .500 or below records, with three of those seasons being winless.

The Bison in the last two seasons haven’t won a game and last saw victory on the varsity level in 2023 when they defeated Southern Guilford, 40-12, back on Oct. 27.

The team didn’t register a single point on the field last season and didn’t fare too much better in the 2024 season as the Bison got out-scored 539-19. Combined over the last two seasons, High Point Central has been out-scored a combined 1,062-19.

Per a HighSchoolOT report, it is unclear what High Point Central will do with any returning junior or senior football players as of yet and no change was made to the varsity head coach, which is currently Brent David. Also included in the report was that every single high school football game High Point Central played in 2025 triggered a running clock.

For North Carolina high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Tar Heel State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the North Carolina high school football excitement across the state.