Highland (Ariz.) football adds former NFL'er Zach Pascal as WRs coach

Highland (Ariz.) football program made a big addition with their coaching staff on Wednesday, according to a social media post by the team.

Per the post, the Hawks have added 9-year NFL veteran wide receiver Zachary Pascal as the team’s wide receivers coach. Pascal played professionally from 2018 to 2024 for the Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles, respectively.

A huge addition for the Hawks offense! Please welcome 9-year NFL veteran Zach Pascal as our WRs coach! A proven playmaker with a résumé that speaks for itself. He brings elite experience and infectious energy that will help take our offense to the next level.

A huge addition for the Hawks offense! Please welcome 9-year NFL veteran Zach Pascal as our WRs coach! A proven playmaker with a résumé that speaks for itself. He brings elite experience and infectious energy that will help take our offense to the next level. @ZachPascal6 pic.twitter.com/j3YsKaLNr9 — Highland Hawks Football (@HighlandHawksFB) April 15, 2026

During Pascal’s nine years playing for the Colts, Cardinals and Eagles, the wide receiver hauled in a total of 169 passes for 2,057 yards and scored 16 touchdowns. Pascal’s best season came in 2020 for the Colts when the pass catcher caught 44 passes for 629 yards and scored five times.

Now Pascal will look to help assist a Highland’s wide receiving corps that totaled catching 114 passes for 1,612 yards and finding pay dirt 17 times. According to MaxPreps, the top returning wide receiver for the Hawks would be junior Kruz Cullimore, who caught 24 passes for 261 yards and two scores.

The Hawks ended this past season with a 6-7 record and finished as one of the state’s best teams, ranked No. 19 in the final 2025 Arizona High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Highland High School

Highland High School, located in Gilbert, Arizona, is part of the Gilbert Public Schools District. Known for its strong academic programs, the school emphasizes student achievement and personal growth. It offers a variety of extracurricular activities, including athletics, arts, and clubs, aiming to foster leadership, teamwork, and community spirit. With a dedicated staff, Highland is committed to providing a well-rounded education to prepare students for future success in college and careers.

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