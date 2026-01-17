Hoophall Classic: Compass Prep (Ariz.) staves off Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.)

Day three of the 2026 Panini Hoophall Classic is underway in Springfield, Mass. Some big contests are on tap at the Birthplace of Basketball and the third game of the day brought a tight finish between two top programs.

Offense was tough to come by in the first half between Compass Prep (Ariz.) and Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.). The action picked up down the stretch and it was the Dragons out of Arizona that came away with a 59-58 victory.

Compass’ lead never grew past 10, but it also never trailed. Junior four-star small forward Demarcus Henry was the star, pouring in 16 points and 13 rebounds. He shot just 6-17 from the floor but also added two blocks, an assist and a steal.

Senior four-star shooting guards Kaden House and Quincy Wadley each had 12 points and three boards. The Dragons shot 2-17 from deep but still found a way to prevail.

Long Island Lutheran did get double-digit scoring efforts from three starters. Junior three-star point guard Jamaal McKnight had 17 points, while senior four-star SG Kayden Allen and junior five-star small forward Moussa Kamissoko had 16 and 11, respectively. Allen also added five boards, three assists, three blocks and two steals, while Kamissoko had a team-high seven rebounds in the loss.

Compass, the No. 17 team in the nation and No. 3 team in Arizona per the Rivals Composite Rankings, built a 22-17 lead at halftime. Lutheran was held to single digits in each of the first two quarters, shooting 1-10 from 3-point range in the first half.

The Crusaders also shot 41 percent from the floor as a squad and they even won the rebound battle 29-28. They were killed by 17 turnovers and also had just three second-chance points. Lutheran entered this weekend as the No. 2 team in New York.

