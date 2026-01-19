Hoophall Classic: Compass Prep (AZ) edges Link Academy (MO)

Arizona Compass Prep remained perfect in the 2026 Hoophall Classic after pulling off a 64-54 victory over Link Academy. The Dragons unleashed their perimeter defense, limiting the Lions to 24 percent shooting from the three-point line (five of 24).

Conversely, the 12th-best team in the nation based on the Massey Ratings converted seven of 12 three-point shots. The Dragons also collected 18 points in the paint and 11 points from Link Academy’s ten turnovers.

Xavier University commit Kalek House and Quincy Wadley led the Dragons in this Hoophall Classic showdown, scoring 15 points apiece. Kaden House finished with ten points and three steals, while four-star junior DeMarcus Henry registered a double-double (14 points, ten rebounds). This victory improved Compass Prep’s record for the 2025-26 season to 9-4.

Meanwhile, Davion Thompson led Link Academy with 18 points and two rebounds, while Carlos Medlock Jr. added 14 points, two rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Tristan Reed finished with seven points and 12 rebounds. It’s only the Lions’ second loss in 17 games. Link Academy did have a better percentage from the free-throw line (77-74) and had one more rebound (23-22), but those were the only advantages they had all game.

The Dragons had eight steals in this Hoophall Classic showdown, led by Kaden House with three. Compass Prep also shot better overall (49% to 36%) from the field.

