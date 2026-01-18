Hoophall Classic: Mizzou signee Jason Crowe Jr. sets record

Mizzou five-star shooting guard signee Jason Crowe Jr. was a teenager on a mission on Saturday at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The Inglewood (Calif.) superstar went off for a Hoophall Classic record as the future Tiger dropped 48 points in a 81-80 victory over Notre Dame (Conn.), the No. 1 ranked team in the state of Connecticut.

Performance on the year? 😱 Mizzou commit Jason Crowe Jr. dropped a Hoophall RECORD 48 points in a crazy 81-80 win 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zBNfB5tNjy — League Ready (@LeagueRDY) January 18, 2026

Crowe Jr. was possessed en route to dropping the Hoophall Classic record as Notre Dame defenders tried to swarm the Mizzou signee, but to no avail.

The senior shooting guard finished the contest hitting on 17 of 37 from the field, including hitting 4 of 8 3-point attempts. Crowe Jr. also had plenty of trips to the free throw line, connecting on 10 of 12. Also adding to the stat sheet, Crowe contributed grabbing seven rebounds, six steals and dishing out three assists.

It’s not the first time this season that Crowe Jr. broke a scoring record as the senior broke California’s all-time career mark with a 51-point showing back on Dec. 9th in a 112-75 win over Beverly Hills (Calif.).

Crowe Jr. is ranked the No. 4 player in the state of California, No. 4 at his position and No. 13 nationally for the Class of 2026. The shooting guard began his high school boys basketball career at the Lynwood, averaging over 36 points a game as a freshman and sophomore. Prior to his junior campaign, he transferred to Inglewood last year and averaged 35.3 points per contest for the Sentinels.

More about Inglewood High School

Inglewood High School, located in Inglewood, California, is known for its strong community ties and athletic programs. The school offers a range of sports, with football and basketball being prominent among them. As part of the Inglewood Unified School District, it provides students with various opportunities to excel academically and athletically. The athletics teams, known as the Sentinels, represent the school in competitive sports across California.

How to Follow California High School Boys Basketball

For California high school boys basketball fans looking to keep up with scores around the Golden State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the hardwood basketball frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the California high school boys basketball excitement across the state.