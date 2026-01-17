Hoophall Classic: Notre Dame Catholic (Conn.) takes down Mater Dei (Calif.)

Day three of the 2026 Panini Hoophall Classic is underway in Springfield, Mass. Some big contests are on tap at the Birthplace of Basketball and a cross-country clash kicked off Saturday’s festivities.

Mater Dei (Calif.) made the trip to the East Coast but was unable to stop Notre Dame Catholic (Conn.) all game. The Lancers picked up the 72-57 victory behind a pair of big scoring efforts.

Forward Jameer Reed was named the player of the game after dropping 24 points on 11-15 shooting. The senior was efficient and helped his team dominate the glass, too. He also had a game-high eight rebounds as Notre Dame won the board battle 22-13.

Behind Reed was junior guard Josh Charlot, who finished with 19 points on 7-12 shooting. He knocked down two of Notre Dame’s three 3-pointers and also dished it out plenty. Charlot had a game-high 10 assists and also added four steals, four rebounds and a block.

Fellow junior guards Jaise Greaves and Kieran Blake had 10 and eight points, respectively. The Lancers shot 55 percent from the field as a team and assisted on 18 of their 30 makes in the win.

Mater Dei, which entered the event coming off a top Trinity League loss to rivals St. John Bosco, got another big game from junior guard Richie Ramirez. He led the Monarchs with 19 points. It was another rough game for Kansas signee and senior shooting guard Luke Barnett, as he had just two points and went 0-8 from the floor, missing all seven of his 3-point attempts.

Notre Dame did a majority of its work in the paint, outscoring Mater Dei 46-20 down low. The Lancers, who entered this weekend as the No. 8 team in Connecticut per the Rivals Composite Rankings, led by 16 at halftime after a 23-point second quarter. They led for over 24 minutes of game time, putting together a very consistent performance against the No. 14 team in California.

Where to Watch the Hoophall Classic on livestream:

You can watch the Hoophall Classic starting tomorrow on BallerTV, ESPN2, ESPNU, NBA Network, NBA’s YouTube and League Ready.

