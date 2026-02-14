Hoover (AL) reveals 2026 high school football schedule

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is Alabama, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

As February rolls on and heads into the latter end of the month, another notable Alabama high school football program has released their 2026 schedule as the 13-time AHSAA state champion Hoover Buccaneers posted on social media its slate for the fall. When it comes to popularity, the Buccaneers are one of the country’s more recognizable programs due to their time on the MTV series ‘Two-A-Days’ that showcased the 2005 and 2006 seasons at Hoover. Two decades later, the Buccaneers remain one of Alabama high school football’s most well known programs.

Hoover’s schedule features seven teams that finished inside of Alabama’s Top 25 Massey Ratings to end 2025. The Buccaneers close the 2026 slate of games with a home tilt against Niceville out of Florida’s Panhandle region.

Chip English will be heading into his third season as Hoover’s head football coach, as he’s compiled an overall record of 16-8 in two years at the helm. English will have some talent back on the offensive side of the ball as the Buccaneers return 2027 three-star running back CJ Cowley (243 yards, four touchdowns) and 2027 quarterback Kaleb Freeman (2,130 yards, 16 touchdowns).

Hoover High School 2026 football schedule

Aug. 21 – Muscle Shoals

Aug. 28 – at Opelika

Sep. 4 – at Hewitt-Trussville

Sep. 11 – Prattville

Sep. 18 – at Oak Mountain

Oct. 2 – Thompson

Oct. 9 – at Vestavia Hills

Oct. 16 – Spain Park

Oct. 23 – at Tuscaloosa County

Oct. 30 – Niceville (Fla.)

Hoover finished with a 6-5 record and as the No. 9 in the state, according to the final Alabama 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

