House bill to prohibit NIL in Ohio high school sports filed

Allowing Ohio high school sports athletes to profit from their name, image, and likeness could be short-lived if a new House Bill is ratified.

WCPO 9’s Mike Dyer reported that State Representatives Adam Bird and Mike Odioso introduced House Bill 661 during the 136th General Assembly. The bill summary states that it aims to “enact sections 3373.01, 3373.02, and 3373.03 of the Revised Code to prohibit a middle or high school athlete from earning compensation from the athlete’s name, image, or likeness.”

Bird and Odioso introduced the bill on January 29 and referred it to the Education Committee six days later. If passed, the legislation will prohibit a student-athlete earning NIL compensation from competing in the sport tied to that deal. This bill is of massive interest to Odioso, who coached the St. Xavier High School football team for 16 years.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association allowed Ohio high school sports to profit from NIL deals through an emergency bylaw referendum passed in late November. During that vote, 447 of the OHSAA’s member schools were in favor of the referendum, 121 voted against, and 247 abstained. Since then, the OHSAA Board of Directors approved NIL language for member schools to receive in May 2026, and it will be put to an annual vote.

The referendum occurred after the family of wide receiver Jamier Brown filed a lawsuit against the OHSAA regarding NIL. Brown is a five-star wideout who attended Wayne High School during the time of the lawsuit. The state’s top prospect from the Class of 2026 has transferred to Big Walnut since.

