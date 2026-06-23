Houston (TX) Aldine football names new head coach

Hirings of head coaches in the high school football world are still taking place as the season for many states now sits at two months away. On Monday, another Texas high school football vacancy was filled ahead of the 2026 campaign.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

Charles Trey Brown on X, formerly known as Twitter, announced that he has been named the new head football coach/athletic director at Houston (TX) Aldine High School. The Mustangs are coming off a winless season and will look to notch their first winning campaign since 2009.

“Honored to be named the Athletic Coordinator and Head Football Coach at Aldine High School. We will respect the tradition, embrace the challenge, and work relentlessly to build a program our students, alumni, and community can be proud of,” Brown said in the post on X.

“I am truly honored and excited to serve as the Athletic Coordinator and Head Football Coach at Aldine High School. I am grateful for the trust that has been placed in me and ready to get to work. Together, we will build strong relationships, serve our student-athletes, and honor the proud tradition of Aldine through.”

Honored to be named the Athletic Coordinator and Head Football Coach at Aldine High School. We will respect the tradition, embrace the challenge, and work relentlessly to build a program our students, alumni, and community can be proud of.



Time to go to work! #RespectTheA… pic.twitter.com/dHshXyiP20 — Coach Charles Trey Brown (@Coach_CBrownIII) June 22, 2026

Aldine has a deep high school football tradition, with the Mustangs being named the 1990 national high school football champions after coming away with a Class 5A state title. For Brown and his staff, however, Aldine is far away from competing for state titles and will look to focus on turning the program into a competitive one first.

Last season, the Mustangs were shut out in eight out of 10 games and out-scored by a combined 530-19 during the 2025 season.

For Texas high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Lone Star State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Texas.