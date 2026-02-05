How Mike Macdonald's high school football coach predicted his success

Mike Macdonald has the opportunity to lead the Seattle Seahawks to victory in Super Bowl 60. Beating the New England Patriots on February 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, will make him the third-youngest head coach to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The defense-leaning tactician has proven doubters wrong in his two seasons with the Seahawks. However, Macdonald’s high school football coach knew he was ready for success even before he made a name for himself.

“Mike is one of the smartest people I’ve ever met. His work ethic—he’s very detailed and very humble,” said Xarvia Smith, Macdonald’s high school football coach, to Fox 5 Atlanta sports anchor and executive producer Justin Felder.

Though they now consider each other close friends, Smith and Macdonald got off to a cold start when the latter took over the Centennial High School football program. As the team’s leader, Macdonald wanted to have lunch with his coach, but Smith declined because he was a kid. This response led Macdonald’s father to run over Smith’s sprinkler system at his house.

It was the only hiccup they experienced in that stage of their relationship. Mike Macdonald played linebacker and fullback for Smith until an ACL injury sidelined his athletic career. However, he found a way to stay close to the game he loved while pursuing a finance degree at the University of Georgia.

Macdonald called Smith to express his willingness to work with his former coach. That conversation led Macdonald to mentor Cedar Shoals High School’s freshman team defense and help Smith in the varsity squad as linebackers and running backs coach.

Mike Macdonald made the most of that opportunity by establishing a coaching career that brought him to Georgia, Michigan, and the Baltimore Ravens, wherein he ascended from a coaching intern to defensive coordinator.

While Macdonald is one game away from reaching the NFL’s summit as Seahawks head coach, Smith, now an assistant coach at East Paulding High School, is not surprised by the heights his former player reached.