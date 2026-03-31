How to watch the 2026 Chipotle Nationals

The Chipotle Nationals 2026 high school basketball tournament is set to take place at Hamilton Southeastern High School in Fishers, Indiana, from April 1-4 to ultimately decide who will be crowned as the best team in the country. When it comes to the Chipotle Nationals, many of the elite high school basketball programs are invited from around the nation to compete for a chance to be recognized as the top team from coast to coast. We give you ways to watch the 2026 Chipotle Nationals that is set to tip off on Wednesday evening in Indiana.

How to Watch 2026 Chipotle Nationals

Dates: Wednesday-Sunday, Apr. 1-4

Time: Opening set to tip off on tomorrow, 6 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: Hamilton Southeastern high School in Fishers, Indiana.

Livestream/TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU.

Chipotle Nationals 2026 boys basketball tournament schedule

Opening Round – April 1

6:00 p.m. – #7 Wasatch Academy vs. #10 Link Academy

7:45 p.m. – #8 SPIRE Academy vs. #9 Archbishop Stepinac

Quarterfinals – April 2

2:00 p.m. – #4 Prolific Prep vs. #5 Montverde Academy

4:00 p.m. – #3 CIA Bella Vista Prep vs. #6 Paul VI

6:00 p.m. – #1 AZ Compass Prep vs. SPIRE/Stepinac

8:00 p.m. – #2 Dynamic Prep vs. Wasatch/Link

Semifinals – April 3

2:00 p.m. – TBD vs. TBD

4:00 p.m. – TBD vs. TBD

Finals – April 4

12:00 p.m. – TBD vs. TBD

Chipotle Nationals girls basketball tournament schedule

Opening Round – April 3

10:00 a.m. – #4 Long Island Lutheran vs. #5 DME Academy

12:00 p.m. – #3 Bullis School vs. #6 Bishop Gorman

Semifinals – April 4

10:00 a.m. – #1 The St. James Academy vs. Long Island Lutheran/DME

12:00 p.m. – #2 Westtown School vs. Bullis School/Bishop Gorman

Finals – April 5

10:00 a.m. – TBD vs. TBD

Where to Watch the 2026 Chipotle Nationals on channels/livestream:

You can watch the 2026 Chipotle Nationals from April 1-4 via ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU.

About the Chipotle Nationals

“The National High School Invitational (NHSI) was created in 2009 by Paragon Marketing Group to provide a platform for the top, nationally ranked high school basketball teams in the country to compete against one another in a season-ending tournament. Over the course of fifteen-years, this event (previously titled DICK’S Nationals and GEICO Nationals, taking place in DC, NYC, FL) has crowned the best high school basketball teams in the country. In 2024, the event moved to IN and became the Chipotle High School Basketball Nationals.”