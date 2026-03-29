How to watch the 2026 McDonald's All-American Boys Basketball Game
The 2026 McDonald’s All-American Boys Basketball Game tips off Tuesday night at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona with the country’s top high school hoopers coming together to play in the prestigious event. The event will welcome 24 players overall to this year’s contest, which features a dazzling, star studded field of elite high school hoopers that come from an array of nationally ranked programs. We give you ways to watch the 2026 McDonald’s All-American Boys Basketball Game that will take place right after the girls game, which is slated to tip off at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.
How to Watch 2026 McDonald’s All-American Boys Basketball Game
Date: Tuesday, Mar. 31
Time: 9 p.m. ET
Location: Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz.
Livestream/TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN App, Fubo
2026 McDonald’s All-American Game Roster
EAST
SG Jordan Smith Jr.
School: Paul VI Catholic (Va.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 3 NATL. (No. 1 SG)
Status: Committed to Arkansas
SF Anthony Thompson
School: Western Reserve Academy (Ohio)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 7 NATL. (No. 3 SF)
Status: Signed with Ohio State
PG Deron Rippey Jr.
School: Blair Academy (N.J.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 8 NATL. (No. 2 PG)
Status: Committed to Duke
SF Bruce Branch III
School: Prolific Prep (Calif.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 10 NATL. (No. 4 SF)
Status: Committed to BYU
PG Tay Kinney
School: Overtime Elite (Ga.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 16 NATL. (No. 3 PG)
Status: Signed with Kansas
C Adonis Ratliff
School: Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 17 NATL. (No. 1 C)
Status: Signed with USC
C Toni Bryant
School: Southeastern Prep (Fla.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 19 NATL. (No. 2 C)
Status: Signed with Missouri
C Darius Ratliff
School: Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 21 NATL. (No. 4 C)
Status: Signed with USC
SF Jaxon Richardson
School: Southeastern Prep (Fla.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 26 NATL. (No. 9 SF)
Status: Committed to Alabama
PF Latrell Allmond
School: Petersburg (Va.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 29 NATL. (No. 3 PF)
Status: Signed with Oklahoma State
SG Jasiah Jervis
School: Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 31 NATL. (No. 9 SG)
Status: Signed with Michigan State
PG Darius Bivins
School: Bishop O’Connell (D.C.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 74 NATL. (No. 11 PG)
Status: Uncommitted
WEST
SF Tyran Stokes
School: Rainier Beach (Wash.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 1 NATL.
Status: Uncommitted
PF Cam Williams
School: St. Mary’s (Ariz.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 2 NATL. (No. 1 PF)
Status: Signed with Duke
SG Caleb Holt
School: Prolific Prep (Calif.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 4 NATL. (No. 2 SG)
Status: Committed to Arizona
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SF Christian Collins
School: St. John Bosco (Calif.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 5 NATL. (No. 2 SF)
Status: Committed to USC
SG Jason Crowe Jr.
School: Inglewood (Calif.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 11 NATL. (No. 4 SG)
Status: Signed with Missouri
CG Brandon McCoy
School: Sierra Canyon (Calif.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 13 NATL. (No. 1 CG)
Status: Uncommitted
SF Caleb Gaskins
School: Columbus (Fla.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 14 NATL. (No. 6 SF)
Status: Committed to Miami
SG JJ Andrews
School: Little Rock Christian Academy (Ark.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 18 NATL. (No. 5 SG)
Status: Signed with Arkansas
C Arafan Diane
School: Iowa United Prep (Iowa)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 20 NATL. (No. 3 C)
Status: Committed to Houston
SF Maximo Adams
School: Sierra Canyon (Calif.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 23 NATL. (No. 8 SF)
Status: Committed to North Carolina
SF Austin Goosby
School: Dynamic Prep (Texas)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 32 NATL. (No. 10 SF)
Status: Committed to Texas
PF Quinn Costello
School: The Newman School (Mass.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 40 NATL. (No. 5 PF)
Status: Signed with Michigan
Where to Watch the 2026 McDonald’s All-American Boys Basketball Game on channels/livestream:
You can watch the 2026 McDonald’s All-American Boys Basketball Game on Tuesday via ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN App, and Fubo.
How to Follow National High School Boys Basketball
For high school boys basketball fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the high school hops action throughout the season. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the hardwood excitement across the country.