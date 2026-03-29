How to watch the 2026 McDonald's All-American Boys Basketball Game

The 2026 McDonald’s All-American Boys Basketball Game tips off Tuesday night at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona with the country’s top high school hoopers coming together to play in the prestigious event. The event will welcome 24 players overall to this year’s contest, which features a dazzling, star studded field of elite high school hoopers that come from an array of nationally ranked programs. We give you ways to watch the 2026 McDonald’s All-American Boys Basketball Game that will take place right after the girls game, which is slated to tip off at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

How to Watch 2026 McDonald’s All-American Boys Basketball Game

Date: Tuesday, Mar. 31

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz.

Livestream/TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN App, Fubo

2026 McDonald’s All-American Game Roster

EAST

SG Jordan Smith Jr.

School: Paul VI Catholic (Va.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 3 NATL. (No. 1 SG)

Status: Committed to Arkansas

SF Anthony Thompson

School: Western Reserve Academy (Ohio)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 7 NATL. (No. 3 SF)

Status: Signed with Ohio State

PG Deron Rippey Jr.

School: Blair Academy (N.J.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 8 NATL. (No. 2 PG)

Status: Committed to Duke

SF Bruce Branch III

School: Prolific Prep (Calif.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 10 NATL. (No. 4 SF)

Status: Committed to BYU

PG Tay Kinney

School: Overtime Elite (Ga.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 16 NATL. (No. 3 PG)

Status: Signed with Kansas

C Adonis Ratliff

School: Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 17 NATL. (No. 1 C)

Status: Signed with USC

C Toni Bryant

School: Southeastern Prep (Fla.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 19 NATL. (No. 2 C)

Status: Signed with Missouri

C Darius Ratliff

School: Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 21 NATL. (No. 4 C)

Status: Signed with USC

SF Jaxon Richardson

School: Southeastern Prep (Fla.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 26 NATL. (No. 9 SF)

Status: Committed to Alabama

PF Latrell Allmond

School: Petersburg (Va.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 29 NATL. (No. 3 PF)

Status: Signed with Oklahoma State

SG Jasiah Jervis

School: Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 31 NATL. (No. 9 SG)

Status: Signed with Michigan State

PG Darius Bivins

School: Bishop O’Connell (D.C.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 74 NATL. (No. 11 PG)

Status: Uncommitted

WEST

SF Tyran Stokes

School: Rainier Beach (Wash.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 1 NATL.

Status: Uncommitted

PF Cam Williams

School: St. Mary’s (Ariz.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 2 NATL. (No. 1 PF)

Status: Signed with Duke

SG Caleb Holt

School: Prolific Prep (Calif.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 4 NATL. (No. 2 SG)

Status: Committed to Arizona

SF Christian Collins

School: St. John Bosco (Calif.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 5 NATL. (No. 2 SF)

Status: Committed to USC

SG Jason Crowe Jr.

School: Inglewood (Calif.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 11 NATL. (No. 4 SG)

Status: Signed with Missouri

CG Brandon McCoy

School: Sierra Canyon (Calif.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 13 NATL. (No. 1 CG)

Status: Uncommitted

SF Caleb Gaskins

School: Columbus (Fla.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 14 NATL. (No. 6 SF)

Status: Committed to Miami

SG JJ Andrews

School: Little Rock Christian Academy (Ark.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 18 NATL. (No. 5 SG)

Status: Signed with Arkansas

C Arafan Diane

School: Iowa United Prep (Iowa)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 20 NATL. (No. 3 C)

Status: Committed to Houston

SF Maximo Adams

School: Sierra Canyon (Calif.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 23 NATL. (No. 8 SF)

Status: Committed to North Carolina

SF Austin Goosby

School: Dynamic Prep (Texas)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 32 NATL. (No. 10 SF)

Status: Committed to Texas

PF Quinn Costello

School: The Newman School (Mass.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 40 NATL. (No. 5 PF)

Status: Signed with Michigan

Where to Watch the 2026 McDonald’s All-American Boys Basketball Game on channels/livestream:

You can watch the 2026 McDonald’s All-American Boys Basketball Game on Tuesday via ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN App, and Fubo.

How to Follow National High School Boys Basketball

For high school boys basketball fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the high school hops action throughout the season. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the hardwood excitement across the country.