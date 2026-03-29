How to watch the 2026 McDonald's All-American Girls Basketball Game
The 2026 McDonald’s All-American Girls Basketball Game tips off Tuesday night at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona with the country’s top high school hoopers coming together to play in the prestigious event. The event will welcome 24 players overall to this year’s contest, which features a dazzling, star studded field of elite high school hoopers that come from an array of nationally ranked programs. We give you ways to watch the 2026 McDonald’s All-American Girls Basketball Game that will take place before the boys game, which is slated to tip off at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday.
How to Watch 2026 McDonald’s All-American Girls Basketball Game
Date: Tuesday, Mar. 31
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Location: Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz.
Livestream/TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN App, Fubo
2026 McDonald’s All-American Game Roster
EAST
CG Saniyah Hall
School: Montverde Academy (Fla.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 1 NATL.
Status: Signed with USC
PG Kate Harpring
School: Marist (Ga.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 2 NATL. (No. 1 PG)
Status: Signed with North Carolina
PF Olivia Vukosa
School: Christ the King Regional (N.Y.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 5 NATL. (No. 2 PF)
Status: Signed with UConn
CG Savvy Swords
School: Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 10 NATL. (No. 3 CG)
Status: Signed with Kentucky
SG Jordyn Jackson
School: Sidwell Friends (D.C.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 11 NATL. (No. 4 SG)
Status: Signed with Maryland
PG Autumn Fleary
School: McDonough (Md.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 15 NATL. (No. 3 PG)
Status: Signed with Duke
SG Olivia Jones
School: Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 16 NATL. (No. 7 SG)
Status: Signed with Vanderbilt
SG Lola Lampley
School: Lawrence Central (Ind.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 17 NATL. (No. 8 SG)
Status: Signed with LSU
PF Lilly Williams
School: Howell (Mich.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 19 NATL. (No. 3 PF)
Status: Signed with Michigan State
CG Jenica Lewis
School: Johnston (Iowa)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 21 NATL. (No. 5 CG)
Status: Committed to Notre Dame
CG Emily McDonald
School: Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 36 NATL. (No. 7 CG)
Status: Signed with Kentucky
SG Addison Nyemchek
School: Red Bank Catholic (N.J.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 50 NATL. (No. 19 SG)
Status: Signed with Indiana
WEST
CG Jerzy Robinson
School: Sierra Canyon (Calif.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 3 NATL. (No. 2 CG)
Status: Committed to South Carolina
PF Oliviyah Edwards
School: Elite Sports Academy (Wash.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 4 NATL. (No. 1 PF)
Status: Signed with Tennessee
SG McKenna Woliczko
School: Archbishop Mitty (Calif.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 6 NATL. (No. 1 SG)
Status: Signed with Iowa
- 1New
NC State coach search: 3 interviews, including 1 surprise
- 2
Intel from Florida's first spring scrimmage
- 3
Alabama AD shuts down Nate Oats rumors
- 4
McDonald’s All American: Saturday top performers
- 5
Updated UNC Head Coach Hot Board
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
SG Trinity Jones
School: Bolingbrook (Ill.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 7 NATL. (No. 2 SG)
Status: Signed with Clemson
SG Brihanna Crittendon
School: Riverdale Ridge (Colo.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 8 NATL. (No. 3 SG)
Status: Committed to Texas
PG Maddyn Greenway
School: Providence Academy (Pa.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 9 NATL. (No. 2 PG)
Status: Signed with Kentucky
SG Jacy Abii
School: Liberty (Texas)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 12 NATL. (No. 5 SG)
Status: Signed with Notre Dame
CG Bella Flemings
School: William J. Brennan (Texas)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 13 NATL. (No. 4 CG)
Status: Signed with Duke
SG Addison Bjorn
School: Park Hill (Mo.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 14 NATL. (No. 6 SG)
Status: Signed with Texas
SG Ashlyn Koupal
School: Wagner (S.D.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 23 NATL. (No. 9 SG)
Status: Signed with Nebraska
PF Cydnee Bryant
School: Centennial (Calif.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 32 NATL. (No. 6 PF)
Status: Signed with Kansas
PG Aaliah Spaight
School: Bishop Gorman (Nev.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 42 NATL. (No. 5 PG)
Status: Signed with Texas
Where to Watch the 2026 McDonald’s All-American Girls Basketball Game on channels/livestream:
You can watch the 2026 McDonald’s All-American Girls Basketball Game on Tuesday via ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN App, and Fubo.
How to Follow National High School Girls Basketball
For high school girls basketball fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the high school hops action throughout the season. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the hardwood excitement across the country.