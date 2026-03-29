How to watch the 2026 McDonald's All-American Girls Basketball Game

The 2026 McDonald’s All-American Girls Basketball Game tips off Tuesday night at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona with the country’s top high school hoopers coming together to play in the prestigious event. The event will welcome 24 players overall to this year’s contest, which features a dazzling, star studded field of elite high school hoopers that come from an array of nationally ranked programs. We give you ways to watch the 2026 McDonald’s All-American Girls Basketball Game that will take place before the boys game, which is slated to tip off at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday.

How to Watch 2026 McDonald’s All-American Girls Basketball Game

Date: Tuesday, Mar. 31

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz.

Livestream/TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN App, Fubo

2026 McDonald’s All-American Game Roster

EAST

CG Saniyah Hall

School: Montverde Academy (Fla.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 1 NATL.

Status: Signed with USC

PG Kate Harpring

School: Marist (Ga.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 2 NATL. (No. 1 PG)

Status: Signed with North Carolina

PF Olivia Vukosa

School: Christ the King Regional (N.Y.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 5 NATL. (No. 2 PF)

Status: Signed with UConn

CG Savvy Swords

School: Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 10 NATL. (No. 3 CG)

Status: Signed with Kentucky

SG Jordyn Jackson

School: Sidwell Friends (D.C.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 11 NATL. (No. 4 SG)

Status: Signed with Maryland

PG Autumn Fleary

School: McDonough (Md.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 15 NATL. (No. 3 PG)

Status: Signed with Duke

SG Olivia Jones

School: Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 16 NATL. (No. 7 SG)

Status: Signed with Vanderbilt

SG Lola Lampley

School: Lawrence Central (Ind.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 17 NATL. (No. 8 SG)

Status: Signed with LSU

PF Lilly Williams

School: Howell (Mich.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 19 NATL. (No. 3 PF)

Status: Signed with Michigan State

CG Jenica Lewis

School: Johnston (Iowa)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 21 NATL. (No. 5 CG)

Status: Committed to Notre Dame

CG Emily McDonald

School: Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 36 NATL. (No. 7 CG)

Status: Signed with Kentucky

SG Addison Nyemchek

School: Red Bank Catholic (N.J.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 50 NATL. (No. 19 SG)

Status: Signed with Indiana

WEST

CG Jerzy Robinson

School: Sierra Canyon (Calif.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 3 NATL. (No. 2 CG)

Status: Committed to South Carolina

PF Oliviyah Edwards

School: Elite Sports Academy (Wash.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 4 NATL. (No. 1 PF)

Status: Signed with Tennessee

SG McKenna Woliczko

School: Archbishop Mitty (Calif.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 6 NATL. (No. 1 SG)

Status: Signed with Iowa

SG Trinity Jones

School: Bolingbrook (Ill.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 7 NATL. (No. 2 SG)

Status: Signed with Clemson

SG Brihanna Crittendon

School: Riverdale Ridge (Colo.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 8 NATL. (No. 3 SG)

Status: Committed to Texas

PG Maddyn Greenway

School: Providence Academy (Pa.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 9 NATL. (No. 2 PG)

Status: Signed with Kentucky

SG Jacy Abii

School: Liberty (Texas)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 12 NATL. (No. 5 SG)

Status: Signed with Notre Dame

CG Bella Flemings

School: William J. Brennan (Texas)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 13 NATL. (No. 4 CG)

Status: Signed with Duke

SG Addison Bjorn

School: Park Hill (Mo.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 14 NATL. (No. 6 SG)

Status: Signed with Texas

SG Ashlyn Koupal

School: Wagner (S.D.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 23 NATL. (No. 9 SG)

Status: Signed with Nebraska

PF Cydnee Bryant

School: Centennial (Calif.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 32 NATL. (No. 6 PF)

Status: Signed with Kansas

PG Aaliah Spaight

School: Bishop Gorman (Nev.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 42 NATL. (No. 5 PG)

Status: Signed with Texas

Where to Watch the 2026 McDonald’s All-American Girls Basketball Game on channels/livestream:

You can watch the 2026 McDonald’s All-American Girls Basketball Game on Tuesday via ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN App, and Fubo.

How to Follow National High School Girls Basketball

For high school girls basketball fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the high school hops action throughout the season. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the hardwood excitement across the country.