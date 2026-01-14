Huffman (Ala.) hires Darrell LeBeaux as next head football coach

Huffman (Ala.) has found who will be their next head football coach and it’s someone with plenty of experience at the position.

Hoover (Ala.) offensive coordinator Darrell LeBeaux announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he has been tabbed as the next head football coach of the Vikings, which went 2-8 this past 2025 campaign. LeBeaux coordinated a Buccaneers’ offense last season that compiled over 3,500 total yards, 40 touchdowns and averaged 30.8 points per game.

This isn’t LeBeaux’s first stop as a head football coach as he spent seven seasons as the lead man at Pleasant Grove before last season’s cameo as Hoover’s offensive coordinator.

During his time leading Pleasant Grove, LeBeaux put together an overall record of 75-16, winning 19 playoff games and going to three straight state championships.

Now the former Pleasant Grove head coach will have his work cut out for him taking over at Huffman, which hasn’t won a postseason contest since 2001. The last time the Vikings finished above the .500 mark was in 2005 when Huffman went 6-5.

More about Huffman Central High School

Huffman High School, located in Birmingham, AL, serves grades 9-12 and is part of the Birmingham City Schools system. The school boasts a state-of-the-art facility that includes a variety of classrooms, technical labs, and a 16-acre athletic complex featuring a football stadium and multiple sports fields. The athletics program is active and competitive, participating in Class 6A of the AHSAA. Notable achievements include the boys’ basketball team’s state championship win in 2020 and runner-up positions in both girls’ and boys’ basketball.

