Hun School (N.J.) to face multiple nationally ranked teams in 2026

When Hun School (N.J.) takes to the gridiron again come 2026, they’ll be going up against a couple of the nation’s top high school football programs once again.

According to Hun School head football coach Todd Smith, he spoke with Rivals and confirmed that the Raiders will be facing IMG Academy (Fla.) and St. Frances Academy (Md.) for the 2026 season. The Panthers and Ascenders finished No. 2 and 3 in the final National High School Football Composite Rankings, respectively.

The latter contest against the Panthers is already officially scheduled for Oct. 16, 2026 in New Jersey, with the game against the Ascenders yet to have a firm date locked down as of yet. Hun School faced off against the Panthers and Ascenders this past 2026 season, with the Raiders falling to both national powers.

The Raiders finished the 2025 season as one of New Jersey’s top high school football programs as Hun School finished with a 8-3 record and defeated programs like Archbishop Spalding (Md.), The First Academy (Fla.) and St. Thomas More (Conn.).

What will make the Hun School a must-see team in 2026 is the return of several big time college prospects, including 2028 three-star All-America quarterback Lukas Prock.

Though the sophomore signal caller doesn’t play within New Jersey’s NJSIAA, he went up against some of the best competition the country has to offer this past 2025 campaign. Prock finished the season completing 226 of 309 passes for 4,330 yards and 41 touchdowns to just seven interceptions.

Now with even higher expectations after numerous awards and accolades, a lot of eyes will be on Hun School heading into the 2026 season.

