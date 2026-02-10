Hutchinson (KS) hires Luke Berblinger as head football coach

When it comes to looking for the next top high school football head coaching hire in the state of Kansas, Hutchinson (KS) made a splash on Monday.

According to a social media post, Southeast Missouri State University assistant Luke Berblinger has been hired as the next head football coach at Hutchinson, one of Kansas’ top 50 teams in the state. Berlinger had served seven seasons at Southeast Missouri State as the tight ends/specialists coach.

“Back in Reno County! I couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity to be the Head Football Coach at Hutchinson High School,” Berblinger said in his social media announcement on X. “This is the community that raised me and Baylee, and we’re beyond grateful that we get to raise our family here as well.”

Before landing at Hutchinson, Berblinger played four seasons at Emporia State from 2014-17 and then served as the student assistant slotbacks and strength & conditioning coach for two years.

Berblinger takes over a Hutchinson program that is coming off a 7-3 campaign and reached the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) Class 5A playoffs, reaching the regionals round and falling to Hays, 27-6. Hutchinson has won seven or more games in the last four seasons, with the Salthawks last losing campaign coming in 2021 at 4-5.

The Salthawks finished as the No. 43 team in the state of Kansas, according to the final Kansas 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

