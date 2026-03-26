Iconic Oklahoma high school basketball coach retires after 23 seasons

A successful Oklahoma high school basketball coach will be stepping down after more than two decades. The Oklahoma Sports Network account on X (formerly Twitter) posted that Carl Albert coach Jay Price will retire after 23 seasons.

Price’s impressive credentials include state championships in 2007, 2016, and 2021. In his second state championship, Carl Albert finished with a 23-2 record and defeated Memorial (56-54) for the crown. Five years ago, the Titans won the title against MacArthur during the COVID-shortened season.

He also led the Titans to runner-up finishes in 2015, 2023, and 2026. They lost the championship to Eisenhower in 2015 and Del City in 2023. In his last season at the helm, the Titans finished with a 26-3 record but suffered a one-point loss (44-43) against Newcastle in the Class 5A state championship game.

Likewise, Price coached Carl Albert to ten Oklahoma high school basketball state semifinal appearances and 18 state tournament appearances, including 14 consecutive berths.

The Price family is Carl Albert basketball royalty. As Jordan Davis of The Oklahoman reported, Jay’s father, Pat, was the school’s first basketball coach in 1963. Jay Price played for the Titans before attending college at Southern Nazarene.

Before following in his father’s footsteps as Carl Albert’s head coach, the younger Price served as an assistant coach at Choctaw before taking over as head coach. His entire stint with the Yellowjackets lasted 11 seasons. Jay Price has a 561-261 record over 34 seasons as head coach.

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