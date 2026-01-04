Idaho high school football coach leaving for job on Big 12 staff

Fruitland (ID) head coach Jordan Gross returned to his alma mater for a chance to coach Idaho high school football for four seasons and is now leaving for a coaching opportunity at another school he played for, but on the collegiate level.

The Utah Utes football program announced on Saturday night via a press release the hiring of Gross as the team’s offensive line coach for new head coach Morgan Scalley‘s staff. Gross had coached the last four years on the high school level at Fruitland as the Grizzlies’ lead man.

“Jordan Gross is not only one of the best offensive tackles to ever play the game, he is also an elite teacher and coach,” Scalley said via the press release. “Jordan has had many opportunities to coach over the past several years both at the collegiate and NFL levels and I’m elated that our offer to come home was one he felt he couldn’t turn down.”

𝑨 𝒍𝒆𝒈𝒂𝒄𝒚 𝑼𝒕𝒆 is back in the building‼️@J2theGross has been named our new 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐡 🙌



— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) January 4, 2026

During his four seasons at the helm of Fruitland, Gross compiled an overall record of 25-18, with his best campaign coming this past fall when he led the Grizzlies to a 10-1 mark. Fruitland this past 2025 season reached the IDHSAA Class 4A state semifinals, falling to Kimberly, 28-21.

Gross played at Utah from 1999-2002, earning numerous awards and honors during his time playing offensive tackle for the Utes. With the Utes, Gross was the football program’s first-ever Outland Trophy finalist in 2002 as well as the first Utah offensive lineman to be named a consensus All-American.

After his playing days with the Utes, Gross moved on to the NFL where the offensive tackle became the No. 8 overall pick of the 2003 draft. Gross played in the NFL from 2003-2013, all 11 seasons with the Carolina Panthers, which included being apart of the team that reached Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004.

“I am beyond excited to be back home at the U,” Gross said in the press release. “The opportunity to be a part of Coach Scalley’s staff is the chance of a lifetime and great days are ahead. I can’t wait to give everything I have to the O Line group and carry on the proud tradition of OBLOCK. Let’s roll!! Go Utes!!”

