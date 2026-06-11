IHSA cutting a week of girls flag football regular season, adding one to high school football

The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) has decided to cut a week out of the girls flag football season and add another one for boys tackle football, according to a NBC 5 Chicago report.

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According to the report, the IHSA has decided to cutback the girls flag football season by one week, leaving just over a month for the sport to complete their campaign with boys tackle football getting another week added. With Sundays (non-competition days for most teams) needed to be factored in as well, essentially the season is a month-worth long when it comes to the amount of days provided to IHSA girls flag football teams.

“Our regular season is already very short, six-week regular season. It’s the shortest in all of Illinois sports, the shortest in all of sports across the high schools of America,” Maine South High girls flag football head coach Carlos Panzio said via the report. “So, to shorten it down to five weeks is really disappointing, really hard pill for our girls to take.”

According to the report, here are the start date changes/comparisons between the IHSA’s 2025 and 2026 season for boys tackle and girls flag football:

Boys’ Tackle Football 2025

First game: Aug. 28

Playoffs start: Oct. 31-Nov. 1

IHSA state championships: Nov. 28-29

Boys’ Tackle Football 2026

First game: Aug. 2

Playoffs start: Oct. 23-24

IHSA state championships: Nov. 27-28

Girls Flag Football 2025

First game: Aug. 25

Playoffs start: Oct. 6-7

IHSA state championships: Oct. 17-18

Girls Flag Football 2026

First game: Aug. 24

Playoffs start: Sep. 29-Oct. 1

IHSA state championships: Oct. 16-17

“I just don’t understand why they would be shortening something that women are starting to excel at, and it’s just really frustrating for girls like me,” Taft High School girls flag football player Alessandra Gerut said via the report about the decision to cut the season down a week.

The national high school girls flag football scene has surged in popularity nationwide, featuring many strong programs across the country and standing out as one of the fastest-growing sports at the high school level.

Participation has seen major increases, jumping to nearly 69,000 participants in the 2024-25 school year, per NFHS Network data, and it’s rapidly emerging as an official varsity sport in numerous states, with more than a dozen already sanctioning it and others running pilot programs or preparing to join.

Below is the full updated list of the now 23 states around the United States that officially sanction girls flag football as a high school state championship sport:

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

California

Colorado

Connecticut

District of Columbia

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Illinois

Kansas

Kentucky

Maryland

Mississippi

Nevada

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Tennessee

Washington