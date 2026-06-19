IHSA plans to introduce shot clock for 2026-27 Illinois varsity season

During the week, the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) held its meeting in Bloomington. At this meeting, the high school association voted to implement a 35-second shot clock for the 2026-27 varsity season. The IHSA also voted on additional eligibility rules and other school-specific programs.

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This announcement came after a wave of high school governing bodies voted to implement the use of the shot clock across the varsity basketball season. This wave began with Tennessee’s decision to implement the rule, followed later by the UIL (Texas).

“The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Board of Directors met for its regularly scheduled meeting at the IHSA office in Bloomington on Monday, June 15, 2026, where the Board finalized expectations for the 35-second shot clock, which will be required for varsity boys and girls basketball contests beginning with the 2026-27 IHSA season.” The IHSA announced in its press release.

With this announcement, teams at all varsity levels will be affected by the ruling. From the highest level of IHSA championship play, with 4A teams like Chicago Marist (Ill.) and Lisle Benet Academy (Ill.) being affected, as well as all other varsity levels, with all the top twenty-five ranked teams included.

Last year, the Redwings were the top-ranked team in the state according to Rivals Final Illinois High School Boys Basketball Top 25 Rankings. Despite being unable to repeat as back-to-back 4A state champions after losing in the state championship, they still finished the rankings in 1st, led by combo guard Jack Fabian.

Each team affected by the new shot clock ruling will be unable to host any varsity contest if they do not have the shot clock installed and in place. In past years, the IHSA allowed for experimental use of the shot clock.

“We believe our Board was forward-thinking in providing significant planning time for schools to prepare for the shot clock. It is imperative that all schools are afforded the same competitive experience and that every student-athlete competes under consistent conditions. By establishing these expectations, schools have had ample opportunity to budget, plan, and install the necessary equipment,” IHSA director Craig Anderson shared. The IHSA also provided regulations on shot clock installation.

Now that the state of Illinois has voted to make the shot clock mandatory, 29 states require its use, with Illinois and Oklahoma being the newest states to mandate it. Both Pennsylvania and New Jersey also have plans to implement the rule in future seasons, bringing the total to 33 states.