Illinois-Chicago commit Dikembe Shaw leads way in Indiana-Kentucky All-Star game

Illinois-Chicago commit and Crown Point (Ind.) graduate Dikembe Shaw led the way for the Indiana senior high-school all-star varsity team last night as they met Kentucky’s all-star team for their yearly clash. The infamous rivalry has been a staple in the varsity calendar since 1940.

The Indiana All-Star announced his commitment to the Flames before the start of his Senior year. This came after a junior season where he averaged 16.2 points and 6.7 rebounds, leading his school to the IHSAA Class 4A state semifinals.

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During last night’s game, Shaw led the way for his team with 23 points. The Indiana All-Star team took a healthy victory, winning 106-83 over Kentucky’s senior All-Star lineup. This guarantees that the series is at least certain to be split going into the reverse fixture.

“Dikembe Shaw led the way with 23 points. Brennan Miller added 20 points & 12 rebounds. Baron Walker had 17 points. Noah Smith finished with 13 points & 10 rebounds.” Kentucky men’s basketball reporter Brandon Ramsey shared from the game last night.

A three-star prospect and a top ten player in the state according to Rivals Industry Rankings, Shaw averaged 17.4 points and 6.0 rebounds in his senior year. This helped lead his team to a 25-2 season and a 4A state final. However, Crown Point ultimately fell to Fortville Mt. Vernon (Ind.) by a narrow 52-50 in the state championship.

Meanwhile, on the losing side, despite a heavy defeat, USF commit and Richmond Madison Central (Ky.) graduate Jake Feldhaus featured heavily for the Kentucky All-Star team, with 23 points and 11 rebounds. Additionally, the number one-ranked player in the state, Luke Ertel, also featured in the loss.

Kentucky’s defeat meant that they will go another year without a series sweep, with their last one coming in 1986. In 2024, the Kentucky senior’s All-Star team narrowly missed out on a series sweep, coming up just three points short.

However, Indiana’s All-Star team will fancy their chances at sweeping the series for the second year in a row. Outside of Shaw, three-star prospects Brennan Miller and Noah Smith were also firing on all fronts last night, putting up 33 points and 22 rebounds between them.

The Indiana All-Star team will be at home for the next matchup, taking place at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse today. With a potential series sweep on the line. The game will tip off at 6:30pm EST.