Illinois high school basketball coach retires after 28 years

An Illinois high school basketball coach will be leaving his post after 28 years. Adam Duvall of the Peoria Journal Star reports that Scott Carlson will be retiring as the head coach of Brimfield High School.

Carlson had two stints as Brimfield’s head coach. His first stint lasted 24 years, and he led the Indians to five regional round stints, two Elite Eight appearances, and the 2015 Class 1A state championship. However, he retired after the pandemic-shortened 2021 season.

However, he returned before the 2022-23 season, replacing Kevin Kreiter. After four seasons, Carlson led Brimfield to 73 more victories. Under his guidance, the Indians finished the 2025-26 Illinois high school basketball season with a 25-8 record, the ninth time he led a team to at least 25 wins. Carlson led Brimfield to its first regional in ten years but lost to Deer Creek-Mackinaw in the sectional semifinals.

Carlson had a 568-258 overall record in his two Brimfield stints. Likewise, retiring from this role ends his 36-year association with the school and four-decade coaching career. As he mentioned, his retirement will give him more time to visit his son, who lives in Colorado, as well as his brothers, who reside in Arizona and Oregon.

Meanwhile, assistant coach James Sams will likely succeed Carlson at Brimfield. Sams has been working with him since the 2024-25 Illinois high school basketball season.

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