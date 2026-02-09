Illinois high school boys basketball HC becomes 2nd ever in state history to reach 1,000 wins

Lincoln Community (IL) boys basketball head coach Neil Alexander has been the current model of consistency in the state of Illinois when it comes coaching on the hardwood.

On Saturday night, the legendary Illinois high school boys basketball coach added another notch under his belt to his legacy. Alexander became the second head coach ever in Illinois high school boys hoops history to record 1,000 victories when the Railsplitters’ lead man led the team to a 60-32 victory over Lanphier on Saturday.

“When am I done? That’s crossed my mind a time or two. I don’t know. We’ll just have to see. I enjoy it, I enjoy the kids, we have great kids here who listen, buy into our program we’ve put together over the course of time. When I came here (in 1990), my goal was to maintain where the program was at. I hope we haven’t disappointed our great fan base,” Alexander said via a Springfield State Journal-Register report.

It has been a storied tenure at Lincoln Community for Alexander, who has coached at the school for 35 years and has accomplished plenty during his time leading the Railsplitters. Alexander only trails Westchester St. Joseph’s Gene Pingatore who ended his career with 1,035 wins, when it comes to victories in the Prairie State.

Lincoln Community is currently 22-6 on the season and are ranked No. 54, according to the latest Illinois 2025 High School Boys Basketball Massey Rankings.

More about Lincoln Community High School

Lincoln Community High School, located in Lincoln, IL, is a public coed institution serving students from a variety of nearby communities. Known for its strong academic and extracurricular programs, the school offers a wide array of sports, including basketball, wrestling, and track, with its mascot, the Railsplitters, symbolizing school spirit. LCHS is part of the Central State Eight conference and has a history of athletic achievements, particularly in basketball and wrestling​.

