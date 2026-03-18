Illinois High School Boys Basketball: Longtime Deerfield HC Dan McKendrick steps down

Deerfield made an inspiring run to the Illinois 3A state title game in Champaign earlier this month. That run is the last for longtime head boys basketball coach Dan McKendrick.

On Tuesday evening, McKendrick announced via a lengthy social media post that he’s opted to step down as head coach of the Warriors. He led the varsity team for the last 14 seasons.

“After 23 years and 14 as varsity coach, it’s time to step down as the Boys BB Coach at Deerfield High School. This was not an easy decision, but after a great deal of thought and reflection, I feel at peace knowing this is the right time for me to step away,” McKendrick wrote.

Last week, the Warriors fell to East St. Louis in a 52-46 battle inside State Farm Arena in Champaign. It was their first state title appearance. They finished the year 25-12 and closed as the No. 54 team in Illinois, per the Rivals Composite Rankings.

Before becoming the head coach for varsity, McKendrick spent the previous nine seasons as an assistant and also led the Deerfield sophomore team. He was appointed as head coach in June 2012.

“Coaching at Deerfield has been one of the greatest honors of my life, and this program will always hold a very special place in my heart,” he said.

Deerfield is now after a new head coach for the first time in over a decade. The Warriors will try to keep their momentum after the big campaign this winter.

More about Deerfield

“Deerfield High School, located in Deerfield, IL, is a vibrant and academically rigorous institution that serves students from the surrounding community. Known for its strong athletics programs, Deerfield offers a wide range of sports, including competitive football and basketball teams. The Warriors mascot embodies the school’s spirit and commitment to excellence. The school is also recognized for its active student body, diverse extracurricular offerings, and community involvement​.”

How to Follow Illinois High School Boys Basketball

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