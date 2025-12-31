Illinois High School Boys Basketball Rankings: Top 25 Teams - Dec. 31

The Illinois high school boys basketball features some of the most competitive hoops action in the country as we dive into the 2025-26 regular season rankings.

Taking the No. 1 spot in our first Illinois high school boys basketball Top 25 regular season rankings undefeated Homewood-Flossmoor, just ahead of the defending Class 4A state champion Benet Academy, followed by 3A champion DePaul College Prep. The Vikings, Rams and Redwings are a few of the state’s best, but who else should we watch for when it comes to Illinois top high school boys basketball teams?

The Massey Ratings, officially used during the BCS era, is a model that ranks sports teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule, and margin of victory.

Here’s a look at the top 25 high school boys basketball teams in the state of Illinois according to the Massey Ratings, which ranks teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule and margin of victory, as of Dec. 31.

1. Homewood-Flossmoor Vikings (10-0)

See the Homewood-Flossmoor Vikings rise to the top if the Illinois high school boys basketball rankings shouldn’t be too much of a surprise, especially when it comes to how they’ve played so far this season. The Vikings are off to a undefeated start through 10 games as they’ve breezed through most of the competition, with only two games ended in single digit losses. Coming off a 30-5 campaign in 2024-25, Homewood-Flossmoor could certainly see themselves being the primary contender for the IHSA Class 4A state title.

2. Benet Academy Redwings (11-1)

Last year’s Class 4A champion, Benet Academy, went 33-5 in 2024-25 and was able to narrowly upend Warren Township, 55-54. One of Illinois’ top combo guards in back on the scene in Jack Fabian, who has already received strong interest from Division I programs. When looking at the regular season schedule for the Redwings, we’re already eyeballing a Jan. 24th meeting with Warren Township, a Class 4A championship rematch.

3. DePaul College Prep Rams (12-1)

Needing two overtimes to come away with the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Class 3A state championship over Brother Rice, 55-52, was a thrilling way to conclude the 2024-25 season. Now DePaul College Prep, after a 33-4 campaign last year, is looking to run it back with another talented roster from top to bottom. Leading the way for the Rams this season is Toledo commitment Rashaun Porter, who is one of the state’s top power forwards. Only loss of the season came against La Lumiere School, 66-46.

4. Curie Metropolitan Condors (9-0)

Making one of the more significant jumps in the rankings from the preseason are the Curie Metropolitan Condors, which started at No. 18. Now the Condors see themselves among the Top 5 in the Prairie State and that’s because of the unbeaten start against some of the state’s best competition. A matchup this Saturday against No. 8 Shamrocks should be one to watch for.

5. New Trier Trevians (10-1)

Rounding out the Top 5 of the Illinois high school boys basketball rankings are the New Trier Trevians, which are currently riding a 9-game winning streak since losing to Loyola Academy back on Nov. 26. The Trevians will head into the new year with a challenging matchup on the first Friday of the month when they face off against No. 10 Evanston Township. New Trier is led by forward Chris Kirkpatrick, who is a three-star Princeton commitment.

Massey Ratings Illinois High School Boys Basketball Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. Loyola Academy Ramblers (11-1)

7. Warren Township Blue Devils (9-1)

8. St. Patrick Shamrock (10-0)

9. Centralia Orphans (12-0)

10. Evanston Township Wildkits (8-2)

11. Kankakee Kays (8-1)

12. East St. Louis Flyers (9-1)

13. Marist RedHawks (9-2)

14. Bolingbrook Raiders (8-3)

15. Neuqua Valley Wildcats (9-1)

16. MacArthur Generals (7-0)

17. Fremd Vikings (9-1)

18. St. Ignatius Wolfpack (9-2)

19. Palatine Pirates (10-3)

20. John Hersey Huskies (11-1)

21. Lincoln Park Lions (11-3)

22. St. Laurence Vikings (11-1)

23. Rock Island Rocks (7-1)

24. York Dukes (8-2)

25. Mount Vernon Rams (7-1)

