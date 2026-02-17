Illinois High School Boys Basketball Top 25 Rankings - Feb. 17

The Illinois high school boys basketball 2025-26 regular season is winding down as the postseason looms ahead for private and public teams around the state.

Leading the way at the top of the Illinois high school boys basketball Top 25 regular season rankings is the defending Class 4A state champion Benet Academy and on their heels are the red-hot Warren Township Blue Devils, which the Redwings defeated a few weeks ago head-to-head. The Redwings and Blue Devils are the state’s obvious elite teams, who else should we watch for when it comes to Illinois top high school boys basketball squads as we enter the latter part of February and the tail end of the regular season?

The Massey Ratings, officially used during the BCS era, is a model that ranks sports teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule, and margin of victory.

Here’s a look at the top 25 Illinois high school boys basketball teams in the Prairie State according to the Massey Ratings, which ranks teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule and margin of victory, as of Feb. 17.

1. Benet Academy Redwings (27-1)

Last year’s Class 4A champion, Benet Academy (27-1), went 33-5 in 2024-25 and was able to narrowly upend Warren Township, 55-54. One of Illinois’ top combo guards in back on the scene in Jack Fabian, who has already received strong interest from Division I programs. The Redwings have won 17 in a row since a loss to St. Ignatius back on Nov. 30. Benet Academy upended No. 2 Warren Township in a Class 4A state championship rematch back on Jan. 24, continue to validate why they remain the state’s No. 1 squad. Tonight the Redwings have a big matchup against No. 9 ranked Marist.

2. Warren Township Blue Devils (25-2)

Warren Township (25-2) has remained steady at the No. 2 spot after coming just a bucket away from winning it all a year ago in the IHSA Class 4A state title game. The Blue Devils were winners of 13 straight games before falling to top-ranked Benet Academy on Jan. 24. The team’s top returning is 2027 four-star point guard Jaxson Davis, who averaged 15.0 points, 6.7 assists, and 5.8 rebounds on the Nike EYBL circuit over the summer. Warren Township has a big tilt on Thursday night when they face off against No. 3 DePaul College Prep (see below), arguably the state’s biggest matchup of the week.

3. DePaul College Prep Rams (23-3)

DePaul College Prep (23-3), after a 33-4 campaign last year, is looking to make another run at the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Class 3A state championship with another talented roster from top to bottom. Leading the way for the Rams this season is Toledo commitment Rashaun Porter, who is one of the state’s top power forwards. Only losses of the season have against La Lumiere School (66-46), Centralia (79-26) and Sidwell Friends (46-34). This Thursday night’s matchup against No. 2 ranked Warren Township is the game of the week in the state of Illinois.

4. Curie Metropolitan Condors (20-1)

Staying pat in the fourth spot in the latest Illinois high school boys basketball Top 25 rankings are the Curie Metropolitan Condors (20-1), which started at No. 18 to begin the season. Now the Condors see themselves among the Top 5 in the Prairie State and that’s because of the one-loss start against some of the state’s best competition. An impressive 71-67 victory over Bolingbrook a few weekends ago helped bump the Condors up a spot.

5. Kankakee Kays (24-1)

The Kankakee Kays (24-1) bumped up two spots and right back into the Top 5 of this week’s rankings. The Kays have been playing as good as anyone as of late having won 17 straight games so far. Kankakee has plenty of talent to make a run in the Southland Conference as they feature Class of 2026 three-star small forward prospect Lincoln Williams. Last game of the regular season for the Kays is tomorrow night against Joliet West.

Massey Ratings Illinois High School Boys Basketball Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. Neuqua Valley Wildcats (25-1)

7. East St. Louis Flyers (25-3)

8. MacArthur Generals (25-1)

9. Marist RedHawks (24-5)

10. Homewood-Flossmoor Vikings (24-3)

11. Fremd Vikings (24-1)

12. Centralia Orphans (26-1)

13. Evanston Township Wildkits (21-6)

14. St. Ignatius Wolfpack (25-4)

15. Bolingbrook Raiders (21-7)

16. Kaneland Senior Knights (27-0)

17. St. Patrick Shamrocks (23-4)

18. New Trier Trevians (21-7)

19. Loyola Academy Ramblers (22-6)

20. Palatine Pirates (24-4)

21. Rock Island Rocks (22-4)

22. Morton Potters (22-4)

23. Whitney Young Dolphins (19-7)

24. York Dukes (24-4)

25. Waukegan Bulldogs (21-7)