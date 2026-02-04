Illinois High School Boys Basketball Top 25 Rankings - Feb. 4

The Illinois high school boys basketball 2025-26 regular season is winding down as the playoffs loom large ahead.

Continuing to lead the way at the top of the Illinois high school boys basketball Top 25 regular season rankings is the defending Class 4A state champion Benet Academy and right behind them is the red-hot Warren Township Blue Devils, which the Redwings defeated just a week and a half ago. The Redwings and Blue Devils are obvious elite teams, who else should we watch for when it comes to Illinois top high school boys basketball squads as we enter February and the tail end of the regular season?

The Massey Ratings, officially used during the BCS era, is a model that ranks sports teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule, and margin of victory.

Here’s a look at the top 25 Illinois high school boys basketball teams in the Prairie State according to the Massey Ratings, which ranks teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule and margin of victory, as of Feb. 4.

1. Benet Academy Redwings (24-1)

Last year’s Class 4A champion, Benet Academy (24-1), went 33-5 in 2024-25 and was able to narrowly upend Warren Township, 55-54. One of Illinois’ top combo guards in back on the scene in Jack Fabian, who has already received strong interest from Division I programs. The Redwings have won 17 in a row since a loss to St. Ignatius back on Nov. 30. Benet Academy upended No. 2 Warren Township in a Class 4A state championship rematch back on Jan. 24, continue to validate why they remain the state’s No. 1 squad.

2. Warren Township Blue Devils (19-2)

Warren Township (19-2) has remained steady at the No. 2 spot after coming just a bucket away from winning it all a year ago in the IHSA Class 4A state title game. The Blue Devils were winners of 13 straight games before falling to top-ranked Benet Academy on Jan. 24. The team’s top returning is 2027 four-star point guard Jaxson Davis, who averaged 15.0 points, 6.7 assists, and 5.8 rebounds on the Nike EYBL circuit over the summer. Warren Township has won two in a row and will take on No. 10 Evanston Township on Saturday.

3. DePaul College Prep Rams (21-3)

DePaul College Prep (21-3), after a 33-4 campaign last year, is looking to make another run at the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Class 3A state championship with another talented roster from top to bottom. Leading the way for the Rams this season is Toledo commitment Rashaun Porter, who is one of the state’s top power forwards. Only losses of the season have against La Lumiere School (66-46), Centralia (79-26) and Sidwell Friends (46-34). This Friday night’s matchup against No. 29 ranked St. Laurence should be an interesting one.

4. Curie Metropolitan Condors (17-1)

Moving up another spot in the latest Illinois high school boys basketball rankings are the Curie Metropolitan Condors (17-1), which started at No. 18 to begin the season. Now the Condors see themselves among the Top 5 in the Prairie State and that’s because of the one-loss start against some of the state’s best competition. An impressive 71-67 victory over Bolingbrook a couple weekends ago helped bump the Condors up a spot.

5. Kankakee Kays (20-1)

The Kankakee Kays (20-1) bumped up five spots and into the Top 5 of this week’s rankings. The Kays have been playing as good as anyone as of late having won 13 straight games so far. A matchup to watch for is on Saturday when Kankakee faces off against No. 38 ranked Hyde Park Academy. Kankakee has plenty of talent to make a run in the Southland Conference as they feature Class of 2026 three-star small forward prospect Lincoln Williams.

Massey Ratings Illinois High School Boys Basketball Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. Neuqua Valley Wildcats (21-1)

7. East St. Louis Flyers (21-3)

8. MacArthur Generals (20-1)

9. Marist RedHawks (20-5)

10. Evanston Township Wildkits (18-4)

11. Homewood-Flossmoor Vikings (19-3)

12. Centralia Orphans (22-1)

13. Fremd Vikings (20-1)

14. Bolingbrook Raiders (18-6)

15. St. Ignatius Wolfpack (21-4)

16. St. Patrick Shamrocks (19-3)

17. New Trier Trevians (18-6)

18. Kaneland Senior Knights (22-0)

19. Palatine Pirates (20-4)

20. Loyola Academy Ramblers (18-6)

21. York Dukes (21-3)

22. Whitney Young Dolphins (17-6)

23. Morton Potters (19-4)

24. Rock Island Rocks (18-4)

25. Lockport Township Porters (19-4)

