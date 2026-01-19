Illinois High School Boys Basketball Top 25 Rankings - Jan. 19

The Illinois high school boys basketball begins the 2025-26 regular season as the second half of the campaign heats up heading into the postseason.

Continuing to lead the way at the top of the Illinois high school boys basketball Top 25 regular season rankings is the defending Class 4A state champion Benet Academy and right behind them is the red-hot Warren Township Blue Devils. The Redwings and Blue Devils will face off on Saturday, who else should we watch for when it comes to Illinois top high school boys basketball teams as we go into 2026?

The Massey Ratings, officially used during the BCS era, is a model that ranks sports teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule, and margin of victory.

Here’s a look at the top 25 Illinois high school boys basketball teams in the Prairie State according to the Massey Ratings, which ranks teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule and margin of victory, as of Jan. 19.

1. Benet Academy Redwings (19-1)

Last year’s Class 4A champion, Benet Academy (19-1), went 33-5 in 2024-25 and was able to narrowly upend Warren Township, 55-54. One of Illinois’ top combo guards in back on the scene in Jack Fabian, who has already received strong interest from Division I programs. When looking at the regular season schedule for the Redwings, we’re already eyeballing a Jan. 24th meeting with Warren Township, a Class 4A championship rematch should be an absolute doozy. The Redwings have won 17 in a row since a loss to St. Ignatius back on Nov. 30. Benet Academy has a highly anticipated matchup against No. 2 Warren Township this Saturday.

2. Warren Township Blue Devils (16-1)

Warren Township (16-1) has remained steady at the No. 2 spot after coming just a bucket away from winning it all a year ago in the IHSA Class 4A state title game. The Blue Devils are winners of 13 straight games since losing to Curie Metropolitan back on Dec. 6. The team’s top returning is 2027 four-star point guard Jaxson Davis, who averaged 15.0 points, 6.7 assists, and 5.8 rebounds on the Nike EYBL circuit over the summer. Warren Township has a chance to avenge last year’s state championship loss when they face No. 1 Benet Academy this Saturday.

3. Marist RedHawks (17-2)

The Marist RedHawks (17-2), which started at No. 13, have been playing as good as anyone as of late having won nine straight games so far. A matchup tonight versus New Jersey’s No. 24 ranked Don Bosco Prep should be one to watch for. Marist’s top player is 2026 three-star power forward Stephen Brown, who has offers from Arizona State, DePaul, Illinois-Chicago, Illinois and Valparaiso. Leading the RedHawks in scoring thus far this season is senior Charles Barnes, who is averaging 17.2 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.

4. Curie Metropolitan Condors (15-1)

Moving up a spot in the latest Illinois high school boys basketball rankings are the Curie Metropolitan Condors (15-1), which started at No. 18 to begin the season. Now the Condors see themselves among the Top 5 in the Prairie State and that’s because of the one-loss start against some of the state’s best competition. An impressive 71-67 victory over Bolingbrook a couple weekends ago helped bump the Condors up a spot.

5. DePaul College Prep Rams (17-3)

DePaul College Prep (17-3), after a 33-4 campaign last year, is looking to make another run at the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Class 3A state championship with another talented roster from top to bottom. Leading the way for the Rams this season is Toledo commitment Rashaun Porter, who is one of the state’s top power forwards. Only losses of the season have against La Lumiere School (66-46), Centralia (79-26) and Sidwell Friends (46-34). This Saturday is arguably the biggest game of the season for DePaul College when they face No. 3 Marist.

Massey Ratings Illinois High School Boys Basketball Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. East St. Louis Flyers (18-2)

7. Evanston Township Wildkits (14-3)

8. Kankakee Kays (14-1)

9. Homewood-Flossmoor Vikings (15-2)

10. Fremd Vikings (17-1)

11. St. Ignatius Wolfpack (19-2)

12. MacArthur Generals (13-1)

13. Neuqua Valley Wildcats (15-1)

14. Centralia Orphans (17-1)

15. Bolingbrook Raiders (12-5)

16. Loyola Academy Ramblers (16-4)

17. Palatine Pirates (16-3)

18. St. Patrick Shamrocks (14-3)

19. Kaneland Senior Knights (18-0)

20. New Trier Trevians (12-6)

21. Whitney Young Dolphins (14-6)

22. John Hersey Huskies (14-3)

23. Rock Island Rocks (13-3)

24. Mount Carmel Caravan (13-5)

25. St. Laurence Vikings (15-4)

