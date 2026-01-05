Illinois High School Boys Basketball Top 25 Rankings - Jan. 5

The Illinois high school boys basketball enters the second half of the 2025-26 regular season as we roll out our first rankings of the new year.

The No. 1 team in our second Illinois high school boys basketball Top 25 regular season rankings is the defending Class 4A state champion Benet Academy just ahead of both Marist and Homewood-Flossmoor, followed by 3A champion DePaul College Prep. Who else should we watch for when it comes to Illinois top high school boys basketball teams as we go into 2026?

Here’s a look at the top 25 Illinois high school boys basketball teams in the Prairie State according to the Massey Ratings, which ranks teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule and margin of victory, as of Jan. 5.

1. Benet Academy Redwings (16-1)

Last year’s Class 4A champion, Benet Academy (16-1), went 33-5 in 2024-25 and was able to narrowly upend Warren Township, 55-54. One of Illinois’ top combo guards in back on the scene in Jack Fabian, who has already received strong interest from Division I programs. When looking at the regular season schedule for the Redwings, we’re already eyeballing a Jan. 24th meeting with Warren Township, a Class 4A championship rematch.

2. Marist RedHawks (13-2)

Making one of the more significant jumps in the Illinois boys basketball rankings from last week are the Marist RedHawks (13-2), which started at No. 13. Now the RedHawks see themselves among the Top 5 in the Prairie State and that’s because of the hot start against some of the best competition in Illinois. A matchup next week versus New Jersey’s Don Bosco Prep should be one to watch for. Marist’s top player is 2026 three-star power forward Stephen Brown, who has offers from Arizona State, DePaul, Illinois-Chicago, Illinois and Valparaiso.

3. Homewood-Flossmoor Vikings (11-1)

Seeing the Homewood-Flossmoor Vikings (11-1) rise towards the top if the Illinois high school boys basketball rankings shouldn’t be too much of a surprise, especially when it comes to how they’ve played so far this season. The Vikings are off to a strong 11-1 start through 12 games as they’ve breezed through most of the competition, with the only loss coming against New Trier. Coming off a 30-5 campaign in 2024-25, Homewood-Flossmoor could certainly see themselves being the primary contender for the IHSA Class 4A state title.

4. DePaul College Prep Rams (12-1)

Needing two overtimes to come away with the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Class 3A state championship over Brother Rice, 55-52, was a thrilling way to conclude the 2024-25 season. Now DePaul College Prep (12-1), after a 33-4 campaign last year, is looking to run it back with another talented roster from top to bottom. Leading the way for the Rams this season is Toledo commitment Rashaun Porter, who is one of the state’s top power forwards. Only loss of the season remains against La Lumiere School, 66-46.

5. Warren Township Blue Devils (11-1)

As we already aforementioned when touching on No. 2 ranked Benet Academy, Warren Township (11-1) came just a bucket away from winning it all a year ago in the IHSA Class 4A state title game. Now with another talented roster and plenty of experience, the Blue Devils will be right there throughout the 2025-26 with anyone. The team’s top returning is 2027 four-star point guard Jaxson Davis, who averaged 15.0 points, 6.7 assists, and 5.8 rebounds on the Nike EYBL circuit over the summer.

Massey Ratings Illinois High School Boys Basketball Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. Curie Metropolitan Condors (12-1)

7. MacArthur Generals (9-0)

8. East St. Louis Flyers (13-1)

9. Kankakee Kays (10-1)

10. St. Ignatius Wolfpack (15-2)

11. Fremd Vikings (12-1)

12. Evanston Township Wildkits (9-3)

13. New Trier Trevians (11-3)

14. Neuqua Valley Wildcats (12-1)

15. Centralia Orphans (13-1)

16. Loyola Academy Ramblers (14-2)

17. John Hersey Huskies (13-1)

18. Bolingbrook Raiders (8-4)

19. St. Patrick Shamrock (13-2)

20. Rock Island Rocks (10-2)

21. St. Laurence Vikings (11-2)

22. Kenwood Academy Bronco (9-2)

23. Kaneland Senior Knights (12-0)

24. Palatine Pirates (11-3)

25. Mount Vernon Rams (12-2)

